Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic reflects on Champions league loss to Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic has reflected on the club's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, June 1. The German side made an unlikely run to the final and came close to securing the ultimate prize in European club football, but fell at the last step to Los Blancos.

Dortmund came flying out of the traps and were the better side in the first half, out-shooting Real Madrid eight to two. However, they failed to convert their chances and were punished for their profligacy by the most successful side in the history of the competition.

Reflecting on the match, the BVB boss said (via the official Bundesliga website):

“We played a great game and maybe we deserved a bit more. Especially in the first half you had the feeling that we had them figured out. We played a really, really good game. We showed that we believe in ourselves. We did so many things right and the only difference is that they had that killer instinct. And then you see the quality they have. That's why they are deservedly the champions again.”

Trending

Dortmund will be proud of their performance in the Champions League despite the loss.

Dortmund shot-stopper Gregor Kobel on Champions League final loss to Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel shared his disappointment following his side's loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. The keeper played a vital role in his side's run to the final, but could not prevent Los Blancos claiming a remarkable 15th Champions League title.

Kobel said (via the Bundesliga website):

"At the moment, you're just disappointed - I think that's normal after a game like that and an opportunity like that. You probably don't get too many chances against Real Madrid, we had ours. And in the end, they just hit with their quality. It's a huge success that we were here. I'm super proud of the team. We showed that we can play at the top level internationally."

Kobel put in a good display in the final as well, making four saves and four recoveries. However, he was beaten by Dani Caravajal's header in the 74th minute and Vinicius Jr.'s left footed striker in the 83rd minute.