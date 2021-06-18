Borussia Dortmund star says he wants to lift the Champions League title amidst interest from Chelsea and Liverpool

Chelsea and Liverpool target Erling Haaland has revealed he wants to lift the Champions League title someday.

Haaland has been linked with a move to the Premier League as his goal-return at Borussia Dortmund has attracted interest from several teams. The Norwegian’s current contract with the Bundesliga giants runs until 2024 and they have placed a high pricetag on the forward.

Haaland featured in the Champions League for Dortmund last season and scored a whopping ten goals in just eight appearances.

'My dream was to play in the Champions League, to score in the Champions League. You know that is where the best players play and that’s where the best players belong'



Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland speaks exclusively to @JBurtTelegraph https://t.co/IhLCA0lGaK — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 17, 2021

The 20-year old recently admitted that he always dreamt of playing and scoring in the Champions League, and wants to lift at some point in his career.

"For as long as I can remember, even when I was a really young kid, I was watching the Champions League. There were great teams with huge legends scoring goals. So that became my dream. My dream was to play in the Champions League, to score in the Champions League," said Erling Haaland.

"That’s my big dream. To win the Champions League one day. Hopefully I can lift that trophy and that really would be, well, amazing. My career has already been going very fast but also at a speed that I like. It’s true that I am young but I am setting myself goals all the time and I will do everything I can to achieve them," he added.

Chelsea in serious talks to sign Erling Haaland this summer

Although Haaland will be available for a cheaper price in the summer of 2022, Chelsea are plotting a move for the Norwegian international as early as this summer. The Blues will have to break their transfer record to sign the star striker, as Borussia Dortmund are demanding a fee in excess of £150 million to sell him.

Best Conversion Rate in Europe's Major leagues since Haaland made his Borussia Dortmund debut in January 2020:



1. Haaland [40 Goals / 127 Shots] [32%]

2. Caputo [24 Goals / 82 Shots] [29%]

3. Lacazette [18 Goals / 62 Shots] [29%]

4. Lewandowski [56 Goals / 197 Shots] [28%] pic.twitter.com/BA7auLuBbl — Nouman (@nomifooty) June 10, 2021

Chelsea spent big money last summer and might have to sell a few players before another massive outlay this summer. The fact that they are the defending Champions League winners could make the prospect of joining Chelsea even more appealing to Erling Haaland.

Liverpool have been linked with a move as well, but they are said to be outsiders in the race for Haaland’s signature owing to their financial restrictions.

