Borussia Monchengladbach star hints at a potential Chelsea move - Reports

According to BILD, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is interested in a summer move for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Jonas Hofmann. The outlet reports that Tuchel has made contact with the German’s representatives.

Hofmann has been a star performer for Monchengladbach since making a move from local rivals Borussia Dortmund. The 28-year-old has been in fine form for Die Borussen this term, grabbing 11 assists to his name already and scoring seven goals.

Sport Witness | Jonas Hofmann: It’s possible” [On move to Chelsea] – Tuchel favourite Hofmann appears to confirm Chelsea contact, wants to finish season first. #cfc pic.twitter.com/UWoDD5OXVM — The Blues (@TheBlues___) March 2, 2021

His impressive performances and contributions have caught the eye of several clubs across Europe, most notably Chelsea. Reports now claim that Tuchel is keen on reuniting with Hofmann at Stamford Bridge, having worked with the forward at both Mainz and Dortmund.

Chelsea have reportedly approached him over a potential move as Tuchel aims to rebuild his squad in the summer. Having listed him as a target in the summer, the German head coach is said to have contacted Hofmann via a member of his coaching staff at Chelsea.

Jonas Hofmann hints at a potential Chelsea move

1. FSV Mainz 05 v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

While talks of a transfer have fizzled out since that initial report, Jonas Hofmann has now sparked fresh transfer links to Chelsea.

Speaking to German newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten, the 28-year-old recently opened up about his future and the swirling transfer rumors.

“Basically, I feel good at Borussia; I’ve always emphasised that. It may be that one or the other club has expressed its interest. Nevertheless, for me, the absolute focus is on having a successful season with Borussia and dedicating myself fully to success. I put my personal situation under it."

20/21 9️⃣⭐

19/20 3️⃣

18/19 5️⃣

17/18 5️⃣

16/17 1️⃣

15/16 2️⃣

14/15 0️⃣

13/14 6️⃣

12/13 1️⃣



Jonas Hofmann has set a new personal best for assists this season 👏 pic.twitter.com/0tNPXK9eTT — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 24, 2021

The 28-year-old then hinted at a potential Chelsea move when he was asked about the Premier League club’s contact.

“I think it’s clear that other clubs will notice you if you perform well. Therefore, it is possible that one or the other has already asked."

Since joining Borussia Monchengladbach back in January 2016, Hofmann has scored 20 goals and created 30 assists in 141 appearances.