"Boss, what's going on?" - Berbatov says Chelsea star will be questioning Graham Potter after win against Crystal Palace 

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be questioning Chelsea manager Graham Potter after the Blues' recent win.

Chelsea registered a 1-0 Premier League home win against Crystal Palace on 15 January. Aubameyang came on as a second-half substitute during the game. While the player arrived from Barcelona on the deadline day of the summer transfer window, his campaign has left a lot to be desired.

Aubameyang has played 17 games this season, 10 of those as starters in the playing XI. He has scored only three goals and has provided one assist.

Despite his presence, Potter decided to put Kai Havertz as Chelsea's attacking leader against Crystal Palace.

Berbatov believes Potter's decision will leave the Gabonese questioning the manager. The Bulgarian told the Premier League Productions (via Metro):

"They needed a win. You can say it was an ugly win but a win is a win and they needed exactly that in this moment. But they have a lot of questions ahead of them. Firstly, in my mind, they’ve bought a lot of players and what happens when the injured ones come back? They will come back eventually, then you have a lot of players. How are you going to deal with that problem, that luxury problem?"

Insane... 🤯 Fofana - £71mCucurella - £58m🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sterling - £50mBadiashile - £34mKouliably - £34m🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chukwuemeka - £16mSantos - £11mAubameyang - £11mFofana - £11mFelix - £10mSlonina - £8mZakaria - £3mNkunku - £63m (reportedly)Insane... 🤯 🇫🇷 Fofana - £71m🇪🇸 Cucurella - £58m🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sterling - £50m🇫🇷 Badiashile - £34m🇸🇳 Kouliably - £34m🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chukwuemeka - £16m🇧🇷 Santos - £11m🇬🇦 Aubameyang - £11m🇨🇮 Fofana - £11m🇵🇹 Felix - £10m🇺🇸 Slonina - £8m🇨🇭 Zakaria - £3m🇫🇷 Nkunku - £63m (reportedly)Insane... 🤯 https://t.co/eHkdaDKrGY

The ex-Fulham striker added:

"For example, Havertz scored the goal and he’s not the centre-forward. You have a centre-forward on the bench, Aubameyang, and you’re playing someone who isn’t playing that type of position. So now Aubameyang is sitting there thinking, ‘Boss, what’s going on? I’m a centre-forward, obviously you don’t trust me.'"

Berbatov added that there must be a lot of questions flying around the Blues' dressing room. He, however, acknowledged that the most important thing is to get the win.

"There’s going to be questions flying around the training ground and he’ll need to deal with it. But at the end of the day, the important thing for now was the win for them."

Chelsea are set to take on Liverpool next

Graham Potter

Chelsea are set to make the trip to Merseyside next. Graham Potter's team will take on Liverpool in a Premier League away clash on 21 January. Both teams currently have 28 points in the league. While the Blues have played 19 games, Jurgen Klopp's side have played one game less.

Ninth-placed Liverpool earned a win against Wolves in their latest game. It was a FA Cup third-round replay clash. 10th-placed Chelsea, meanwhile, will enter the contest on the back of a 1-0 home win against Crystal Palace.

