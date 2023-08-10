"Both amazing mothers" - Fans react as Cardi B starts following Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's social presence is probably the only trait of his that can match his superlative on-field skills. The Portuguese superstar's profile is not only the most followed athlete on Instagram but also the most followed non-brand account on the social platform. As a result, his partner Georgina Rodriguez is naturally bound to receive a boost in her social media credentials as well.

The attractive model, nonetheless, has her own devoted fan base due to her scintillating looks, fashion sense, and business activities. Rodriguez's charismatic personality has recently earned her the following of another high-profile fan in the form of American rap icon Cardi B.

Both women have proven to be inspirational figures for females all around the world. As soon as Cardi B started following Ronaldo Cristiano's significant other on Instagram, their respective fans rushed to Twitter to show their love for the two stars.

Cardi B is no stranger to the world of football, having been involved in a tribute in 2019. In the build-up to their SheBelieves Cup scuffle against England, the USWNT were seen donning jerseys with names of certain influential female personalities.

Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris decided to represent Cardi B, stating the rapper's individualistic and don't-care-attitude as the reason behind her choice.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been leading a blissful life together

As soon as the high-profile separation between Cristiano Ronaldo and Russian supermodel Irina Shayk was confirmed, fans started wondering who would be the next suitor for the five-time winner.

Multiple women were linked to Ronaldo post-breakup but no concrete stories were published until he met Georgina Rodriguez at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Following their link-up, the duo started making regular public appearances and has been in a relationship ever since. The Argentinian model has consistently been spotted in the stands, cheering her partner on, be it in Madrid, Turin, or Manchester.

The couple have two biological children together. Rodriguez is also the stepmother to Cristiano Ronaldo's three other children. Their first child together was born in 2017, with the then 23-year-old giving birth to a baby girl. She also mothered a set of twins in 2022. Unfortunately, the male twin lost his life during childbirth, inflicting a devastating blow to the parents.