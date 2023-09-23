"Both have been a bit hit and miss" - Mark Lawrenson predicts interesting scoreline for Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Renowned sports pundit Mark Lawrenson has given his insights on the upcoming clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, September 24. The veteran commentator, known for his no-nonsense analysis, threw a curveball by predicting a draw for this exciting encounter.

Expressing his views on the upcoming weekend clash, Lawrenson said via Paddy Power News:

''Both have been a bit hit and miss so I’ll go with the Draw. Chelsea are still sorting out all the players – who goes where!? I was surprised by Villa, if you had said they’d have lost two out of five I would have argued with you because they’re really well organised but they’ll pick up. Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa.''

His statement encapsulates the prevailing sentiment surrounding these two teams. While the Blues grapple with integrating a slew of new signings into their squad, Aston Villa have had a surprising start to the season, losing two out of their first five games.

Lawrenson's 1-1 draw prediction reflects the uncertainty surrounding this matchup. Aston Villa, currently seated in seventh place with nine points, have won three of their first five Premier League games. In contrast, Chelsea are in a disappointing 14th position, having secured only one victory in the same number of matches.

The high expectations surrounding the Blues are palpable, with the club investing over a billion dollars in new signings over the last two seasons. Despite this lavish expenditure, they have not reflected their star-studded roster in domestic and European tournaments.

The appointment of former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was expected to be a turning point for the Blues. However, the Argentine manager still seeks the right combination to propel the team to succeed.

Although Chelsea have won 13 of the last 17 Premier League encounters between the sides, Aston Villa came out on top in this fixture last season. The Villans haven't lost in all four Premier League games in London under Unai Emery.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino advocates patience for Nicolas Jackson's Chelsea journey

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has urged fans and critics alike to exercise patience regarding Nicolas Jackson's development at the club. Pochettino highlighted the need for time when nurturing young talents. He said via ESPN UK:

"Remember, Vinicius arrived and after three seasons, two seasons and a half he started to perform [at Real Madrid]. We forget that we are talking about young players. Of course you can blame us, blame me, you can talk about tactics, but they need time."

The Blues acquired Jackson from Villareal for a substantial fee of €30 million in July 2023. Despite a modest start with one goal in six games, Pochettino remains confident in the young striker's potential and believes that, with time, he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge.