“Both individual and collective recognition are the result of a success of all” - Lionel Messi sends message after winning Laureus Sports Awards

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has penned a message of gratitude following his victory at the 2023 Laureus Sports Awards.

Messi was named the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year at a ceremony held on Monday, May 8. He beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe, F1 racer Max Verstappen, Swedish pole-vaulter Mondo Duplantis, tennis legend Rafael Nadal and NBA superstar Steph Curry to win the award.

La Pulga is the only footballer to have achieved this accolade and is among a handful of athletes to have won it more than once. He previously triumphed in 2020 as well, sharing the award with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

Additionally, Lionel Messi's Argentina won the Laureus World Team of the Year award following their 2022 FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar. Messi led his side from the front, recording seven goals and three assists in seven matches, winning the Golden Ball in the tournament.

The Argentine legend took to Instagram to post a carousel of images after the ceremony. Messi captioned the post (as translated by Instagram):

"Thank you very much for these awards so special for the world of sport, the @laureussport.

"Both individual and collective recognition are the result of a success of all, I fulfilled my dream by lifting the World Cup, a dream that was actually shared by all Argentinians, for that the prizes are for all Argentina."

He went on to add:

"Thanks to my family and my loved ones who respect and support me always. And of course to the media around the world and the Academy of Laureus for choosing us. Hugs to everyone!"

The carousel Lionel Messi posted included an image of him holding the Sportsman of the Year trophy alongside his wife Antonella Rocuzzo. Messi also shared an image of himself and Argentina teammate Lisandro Martinez holding the World Team of the Year award on behalf of La Albiceleste.

Lionel Messi was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons prior to Laureus Sports Awards victory

Lionel Messi made headlines earlier this month when he made a trip to Saudi Arabia, which was unauthorized by PSG. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner missed a training session, which led to the Parisians fining and suspending him.

Messi later issued an apology via social media, but was forced to miss his club's 3-1 Ligue 1 win over ES Troyes AC on May 8. He has since returned to training, though his participation in their league game against AC Ajaccio on May 13 remains in doubt.

Shortly after PSG officially suspended Lionel Messi, Fabrizio Romano reported that La Pulga was set to leave the club when his contract expires this summer. In a recent tweet, the transfer news expert added that Messi is currently focused on winning Ligue 1 and will take a decision on his future in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



◉ Al Hilal €400m/season bid on the table since April but nothing agreed yet;



◉ Barça insisting — not easy due to Financial Fair Play.



More: Leo Messi wants to win the Ligue1 then assess his options at the end of the season — no decision now.◉ Al Hilal €400m/season bid on the table since April but nothing agreed yet;◉ Barça insisting — not easy due to Financial Fair Play.More: bit.ly/3BnAJrT Leo Messi wants to win the Ligue1 then assess his options at the end of the season — no decision now. ✨🇦🇷◉ Al Hilal €400m/season bid on the table since April but nothing agreed yet;◉ Barça insisting — not easy due to Financial Fair Play.More: bit.ly/3BnAJrT https://t.co/ZBSR35FCww

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have reportedly made a stunning offer to the PSG attacker, while a return to Barcelona, while difficult, can't be ruled out yet either.

