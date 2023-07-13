“Both massively overrated” - Fans engage in heated debate as they pick better player between Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale and PSG attacker Neymar

Football fans on Twitter recently shared their pick for the better player between former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr.

Both players have had an illustrious career for their respective clubs. Gareth Bale came through Southampton's academy before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 2007. He did exceptionally well with Spurs, registering 72 goals and 58 assists in 237 games and winning a Carling Cup.

The Welshman then moved to Real Madrid in a €100 million transfer in 2013. He scored 106 goals and provided 67 assists in 258 games for the club. He scored some important goals as well, including the winner in the 2013-14 Copa del Rey final and the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

Bale won five UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga trophies, among other honors, with Real Madrid. He moved to Los Angeles FC last summer before retiring in January earlier this year.

Neymar, meanwhile, came through Santos' ranks before moving to Barcelona in 2013. He formed a lethal partnership with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, registering 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games. He won one UEFA Champions League trophy and three La Liga titles, among other honors.

Neymar then joined PSG in a world-record transfer of €222 million in 2017 and has won five Ligue 1 titles since, among other trophies. He has scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists in 173 games for the club.

Fans on Twitter recently responded to a tweet claiming that Real Madrid's Gareth Bale had a better career than PSG's Neymar. Here are some of their reactions:

FootballFunnys @FootballFunnnys UNPOPULAR OPINION: Gareth Bale has had a better career than Neymar UNPOPULAR OPINION: Gareth Bale has had a better career than Neymar 👀 https://t.co/u4q8cnzUdV

Ronan @ronan_01_ @FootballFunnnys Deffo... Both massively overrated but 1 has won more @FootballFunnnys Deffo... Both massively overrated but 1 has won more

scott @ScottScotty194 @FootballFunnnys Carried by Ronaldo his whole Madrid career? Bar the copa del rey? I think neymar had a better stint in La liga then bale did. Bench merchant @FootballFunnnys Carried by Ronaldo his whole Madrid career? Bar the copa del rey? I think neymar had a better stint in La liga then bale did. Bench merchant

LiamTHFC @Liam__THFC @FootballFunnnys How is that an unpopular opinion, it’s true, PL PoTS and YPoTS in 1 year, won how many UCLs and LaLigas, one of the greatest players of this generation, deserved a ballondor @FootballFunnnys How is that an unpopular opinion, it’s true, PL PoTS and YPoTS in 1 year, won how many UCLs and LaLigas, one of the greatest players of this generation, deserved a ballondor

sam @peartvisuals @FootballFunnnys True he’s elite, but Neymar in terms of technical ability tops anyone in his generation @FootballFunnnys True he’s elite, but Neymar in terms of technical ability tops anyone in his generation

sejad @7Sejaad @FootballFunnnys He got carried by Ronaldo and Benzema @FootballFunnnys He got carried by Ronaldo and Benzema

Gareth Bale on his Copa del Rey final goal for Real Madrid against Barcelona

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2013 in a big-money move. He came with huge expectations and the Spanish fans and media were certainly glued on to his every move.

The Welshman then delivered a spectacular goal in the 2014 Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. Angel di Maria opened the scoring for Real Madrid before Marc Bartra equalized for the Blaugrana.

Then, in the 85th minute, Bale delivered a piece of brilliance. He received the ball on the left wing on the halfway line. He ran past Bartra, who pushed him out of the touchline and tried to foul him. But Bale was too strong and fast and beat the defender before slotting in the winner past Jose Pinto.

In an interview with The Times, Bale opened up about the goal:

“It was the only way I could get to the goal. I know he [Bartra] is going to do whatever he can to bring me down, try and grab me, because it’s [only] a yellow card on the halfway line. I know if I can get around him then I’m pretty much in on goal.”

“It was extra special [as it was against Barcelona] and it was my first final as well."

Bale also scored a spectacular overhead kick in Real Madrid's win over Liverpool in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final. He scored in extra time in their win over Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final as well.

