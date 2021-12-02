"Both players are at their best" - Lionel Messi picks two players who could win the Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi has backed Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski to win the Ballon d'Or in the future. The Argentine believes they have time on their hands and the talent necessary to win the France Football award.

The PSG star won his seventh Ballon d'Or on Monday, and it has caused a stir in the football world. Opinions are divided as many believe Lionel Messi did not deserve the award this year.

As the debate over this year's Ballon d'Or winner continues, Lionel Messi spoke about possible future winners in his press conference. He named Mo Salah and Robert Lewandowski as his picks and said:

"Salah will have opportunities in the years to come. Both players [Salah and Lewandowski] are at their best at the moment and will have more chances to win it."

However, Messi has admitted that he is not backing anyone to break his record of seven wins.

"I don't know if the record is beatable. I just have to accept it but I'm not sure if it can be beaten. Seven is really impressive."

Thomas Muller furious with Lionel Messi winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has gone on a rant and claimed this year's Ballon d'Or was similar to the one given in 2013. He believes the award should have come to his teammate Robert Lewandowski this year, while Ribery should have collected the trophy in 2013.

"From a Bavarian, Polish and also from a German point of view, the award of the Ballon d'Or last night was definitely a disappointment. Although I've been in the business for a bit longer and was therefore not really surprised by the outcome (it was similar with Franck Ribéry in 2013), the whole thing has formed a thought in me or solidified it again: we have great players in the Bundesliga and do not have to hide."

He added:

"For worldwide recognition, however, further international successes are necessary. For me, too, this is a huge motivation to throw everything into the balance in order to bring the Champions League back to Munich and to show the football world what is going on. And above all, what German football has to offer."

Bayern Munich face Lionel Messi's former side Barcelona in the Champions League next week and have a chance to push them down into the Europa League.

