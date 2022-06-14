“Both players would be happy to join” – Fabrizio Romano claims 2 defenders are open to Manchester United transfer

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United transfer targets Pau Torres and Jurrien Timber 'would be happy to join' the Red Devils this summer. The Premier League giants' disappointing defensive displays - conceding 57 goals in 38 games - saw them miss out on a top-four finish, finishing sixth.

United were linked with a move for Pau Torres last summer but signed Raphael Varane instead. They could now reignite their interest in the Spanish defender, who was highly impressive for Villarreal last season, reaching the UEFA Champions League semos.

Timber, meanwhile, was an integral member of Erik ten Hag's Eredevisie-winning Ajax team last season. His ability to play as centre-back and right-back could be a massive asset for the new United manager.

Romano has now provided an insight into Torres and Timber's potential moves to Manchester United, telling The United Stand:

"Both players (Pau Torres & Jurrien Timber) would be happy to join. I see Pau Torres playing in the Premier League next season because he wants the move and has good chances to move. Timber is waiting for #MUFC to update him on the situation with Ajax."

With Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly seemingly on their way out of Old Trafford this summer, United will be short of options at the back. The trio has been on the fringes of the first team in the last few seasons.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United this summer

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be a part of a mass exodus from Old Trafford this summer. Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani are set to leave as free agents.

Manchester United are open to the prospect of selling Wan Bissaka this summer, as per Sky Sports. The England international endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign, losing his place to Diogo Dalot.

The former Crystal Palace defender has often been criticised for his lack of output in attack. According to the Daily Mail, AS Roma are interested in the right-back. United are seeking a fee in the region of €30 million for Wan-Bissaka.

The England international's sale could help United raise the funds required to land Torres and Timber.

