“Both those players could integrate into the current system and do well” – Michael Thomas names 2 Chelsea players he would love to see at Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has named the two Chelsea players he would love to see in the Reds shirt. The former England midfielder, who had a seven-year spell at Anfield, believes the duo of Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic would be perfect for his former club.

The 52-year-old has insisted that if the situation at Stamford Bridge is not resolved by the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp's side should look to raid the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently going through uncertain times with their owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by the UK government. The West London club are not allowed to do any kind of business due to Abramovich's close ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

While admitting that such a situation is 'not ideal' for any club, Thomas has urged Liverpool to target Chelsea duo Kovacic and Havertz. The former Arsenal star claimed that the duo 'could integrate' themselves into Jurgen Klopp's system.

The 54-year-old told CaughtOffside:

“Clearly the Chelsea situation is not ideal for anyone at the club but they do have loads of talented players. There would probably be two players I would take at Liverpool; Havertz and Kovacic. I think both those players could integrate into the current system and do well.”

Havertz and Kovacic are two of the finest players Chelsea have right now and they would be great assets for any top club in Europe. Thomas is right in his assessment that the duo are perfectly suited to Jurgen Klopp's system at Liverpool.

Havertz is one of the very few players in world football who has all the necessary qualities to play Roberto Firmino's role. The Brazilian is already 30 years of age and his contract expires next summer. Havertz could be a brilliant signing by Klopp as a long-term replacement for Firmino.

Kovacic, on the other hand, turns 28 next month and is a complete midfielder who is capable of playing under any manager. With his incredible abilities on the ball, the Croat has everything Klopp wants in his midfielders.

However, Havertz and Kovacic are both key players at Stamford Bridge and are unlikely to be sold under any circumstances. Even if the Blues decide to offload the two stars, the Reds will be highly unlikely to meet their asking prices.

