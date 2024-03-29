“Both playing really well at the moment” - Jack Grealish lauds Arsenal duo with special praise ahead of Manchester City clash

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has praised Arsenal stars Declan Rice and Kai Havertz for their recent run of form.

Rice, signed in the summer from West Ham United for a reported £105 million (via Sky Sports), has been one of the Gunners' best players this season. He has enjoyed the best goalscoring campaign of his career so far, netting six times and laying out seven assists in 39 matches across competitions so far.

Havertz, meanwhile, was purchased from Chelsea for £65 million (via The Athletic). While the German was initially maligned for his slow start, he has sparked into form in recent weeks. He currently has nine goals in 39 matches across competitions, including four in his last four Premier League games.

Given their excellent debut campaigns so far, Grealish praised the duo for the impact they have had so far. The forward, speaking ahead of Manchester City's highly-anticipated Premier League encounter against Arsenal on Sunday, March 31, said (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘Obviously, they have added Declan [Rice] and [Kai] Havertz who are both playing really well at the moment.

‘‘They might have a bit more experience than last season. In both this season and last season, they have had a young side and last season was their first real time in a title race, so this year they might have a bit more experience.’’

Grealish added, however, that it will be down to the Citizens to get the job done on Sunday:

‘‘I think it is all about us at the moment and if we go out there and win the game then it puts us in a great position. We have to win. We are behind them at the moment.’’

The Englishman has notably been dealing with a groin injury since the start of this month. However, as per the same Metro article, he returned to training earlier this week.

Grealish has recorded three goals and two assists in 27 matches across competitions for City this season.

Manchester City will look to break their recent top-5 jinx when they host Arsenal this weekend

Manchester City are yet to beat a team currently occupying one of the top five positions in the Premier League this season (league matches only).

The run began in Matchweek 8, when they lost 1-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. This was followed by draws with Liverpool (1-1 at home) and Tottenham Hotspur (3-3 at home), and a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa. City's most recent encounter against a top-five team was a 1-1 draw with the Reds at Anfield.

They have, however, beaten Spurs in the FA Cup.

Sunday will give Manchester City an opportunity to break their run in the league. A win will also see them leapfrog Arsenal and move to either first or second place depending on the result of Liverpool's match against Brighton & Hove Albion.