“Both really bad losers” - When Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres’ old coach revealed how he had ego clash with old girlfriend who plays for Spurs

Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres' former coach, Peter Kisfaludi, has opened up about how he once had a fight with his ex-girlfriend over a table tennis game. Kisfaludi believed neither of them took losing well, leading to an ego clash between them.

Last month, Viktor Gyokeres signed for Arsenal from Sporting CP for a reported €65.8 million. The transfer came after a long round of negotiations for the Gunners, with Gyokeres reportedly preferring a move to join them over any other club. Mikel Arteta's side has been hunting the market for a striker, and Gyokeres' signing appears to be a great fit to boost the squad. The 27-year-old Swedish forward made his first start for the Gunners in their 3-2 pre-season friendly defeat to Villarreal this week.

In an interview with The Sun, Viktor Gyokeres' former coach, Peter Kisfaludi, shared an instance of the striker having a supposed ego clash with his ex, Amanda Nilden, who played for Tottenham Hotspur. Kisfaludi notably coached the Gunners star in his school before he broke into the first team. He said:

"The first time I met Viktor was when he was 11 and we took him to a tournament in Finland on loan from his youth club, Aspudden-Tellus. Then, he joined the club at 16. At 13, he started at a school where I coach in the mornings before the first lessons. I have also coached Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Bergvall there."

He continued:

"Viktor was a late bloomer, but he has the same goalscoring style he has now and was always like a tank running with a ball. You could also say he is like the Swedish Orient Express. He has always been a winner. For a long time, his girlfriend was the footballer Amanda Nilden, who plays for Spurs. They went on holiday to Spain, and she is really good at table tennis. They also had a game of tennis, and she won, so they did not speak for two days. They are both really bad losers."

Amanda Nilden currently plays for the Tottenham Hotspur women's team as a defender. She is a compatriot of the Arsenal forward.

Former coach recalls how Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres helped him with money during a power outage

Viktor Gyokeres - Source: Getty

In his aforementioned interview, Viktor Gyokeres' ex-coach, Peter Kisfaludi, also recalled an incident when the Arsenal striker helped him with money during a crisis. He explained how there was a power outage in Portugal when Gyokeres came to his rescue.

"It has been so nice to see him progress and he has not changed. This year, I was in Portugal scouting players when there was a massive power outage - along with Spain - and there was no electricity in either country. The restaurant would not make us food and I could not buy a bottle of water as I also had no cash and the card machines were not working," Kisfaludi said (via The Sun).

He then explained how he called Gyokeres for help, adding:

"I called Vik and he said ‘come to me’. I drove 30 minutes and he gave me lunch and gave me 100 Euros to spend in case the card machines were still not working. I have no doubt he will score many goals for Arsenal. If he scores twice, he will not be happy until he gets a third."

It remains to be seen if Viktor Gyokeres can live up to the enormous expectations after joining Arsenal. In his debut, he played 63 minutes but did not find the back of the net.

