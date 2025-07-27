"That made me choose Arsenal" - Victor Gyokeres explains decision to join Gunners despite interest from multiple clubs

Viktor Gyokeres has revealed that Arsenal's history and fan base made him choose them over other clubs. The striker also had interest from Manchester United, who failed with a late hijack attempt last week.

Speaking to the club's media team, Gyokeres said that he felt the Gunners were the right club for him to take the next step in his career. He added that Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta convinced him that a move to Emirates was the right call.

"I just felt that it was the right club for me. What I heard from Mikel and Andrea when I was speaking with them, and just what I've seen in the past years, how they've been playing football. When I was playing against Arsenal last season, I could really feel it was a very strong team and very difficult to play against," Gyokeres said (via SPORTbible).

"That made me choose Arsenal, and of course all the history the club has and the massive fanbase. It's been amazing to see all the support that they have already given me before I even arrived. That's what it's all about. It's going to be very nice to see them in the stadiums as well," he added.

Arsenal agreed a €73.5 million deal with Sporting CP, but the negotiations stalled for over a week because of the clauses related to the add-on fee. The striker has now been officially unveiled and will wear the iconic #14, which was previously worn by club legend Thierry Henry.

Viktor Gyokeres cannot wait to get started at Arsenal

In the same conversation, Viktor Gyokeres stated that he couldn't wait to get on the scoresheet for Arsenal. The Swede played for Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018 but never registered a Premier League appearance. He also represented Coventry City and Swansea City in the Championship.

"I always want to score. To be a part of this club and to score in this kit and with this badge in front of all the supporters, I can't wait. It will be an amazing feeling," Gyokeres said. "I started here [in England], it feels like a long time ago. I think I've improved a lot since then. Now I want to prove myself for real and perform together with the team."

Mikel Arteta's side face Newcastle United on Sunday, July 27, but Gyokeres is yet to link up with his new teammates. His debut is expected to be in the next match, when the Gunners face North London rivals, Tottenham, on July 31.

