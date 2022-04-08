“Both teams are so evenly matched” – Jamie Carragher predicts result and scoreline of Manchester City vs Liverpool 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has given his prediction for the huge Premier League title clash between his former side and Manchester City this Sunday. Just a point separates the two sides heading into the huge game this weekend, with City currently leading the table.

The Reds have reduced a huge 12-point deficit to challenge Pep Guardiola's men and both sides are in scintillating form.

Carragher has given his verdict on how he believes the game between Manchester City and Liverpool will pan out. He feels the two sides are so evenly matched that nobody will be able to be triumphant come Sunday. He told Sky Sports (via Mirror Sport):

"I think it’ll be a draw, that’s not sitting on the fence, I just think the teams are so evenly matched and that a draw wouldn’t be the end of the world for either team in some ways."

Carragher is intrigued to see how Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp coach the game especially if nobody is in the ascendancy in the latter stages of the clash. He said:

"If it’s level with 10 or 15 minutes to go, it’ll be interesting to see what the managers do, whether they go for it or settle for a point. Both teams, if it finished as a draw, I think would say okay,' We’ve got seven games to go here.' The first game was a draw, both teams are so evenly matched, City have a slight advantage being at home but it’s going to be a 1-1 draw, for me."

Manchester City and Liverpool's title credentials are at stake this Sunday

Sunday's game promises to be a cracker

Carragher commented on how Manchester City could decide the title race by winning against Liverpool on Sunday. He said:

"I think it’ll decide the title more if City win – I don’t think it will if Liverpool won. Four points with seven games to go is a big lead. These two teams notoriously win games week after week. There’s still a way to go, no doubt, but if City were to win, I think they’d have to throw it away with how long there is left."

The Liverpool legend then suggested that the game will be won in midfield, with both sides boasting formidable options in the middle of the park. He added:

"I think it will be won in midfield. Man City, no doubt, have the edge in terms of quality, and in every other area, I think Liverpool have the edge. But we talk about big games, how important that part of the pitch is, and certainly at Anfield, Manchester City dominated the first half when they were at their best. Liverpool came into it, knew they had to improve, and City then ended up salvaging something late on.

The excitement continues to build ahead of what promises to be a mouthwatering battle between the two Premier League heavyweights.

