"Both teams will not change the way they play" - Mark Lawrenson predicts scoreline for Liverpool vs Everton

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of the Reds' upcoming Premier League clash against Everton. The first Merseyside derby of the 2023/24 league season will be played at Anfield on Saturday, October 21.

Jurgen Klopp's side come into the match on the back of a closely fought 2-2 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion. Everton, on the other hand, defeated Bournemouth 3-0 in their last league fixture.

Lawrenson, stressing that the Reds will start the game as favorites, wrote in his Paddy Power column:

"You have to fancy Liverpool. Invariably the Merseyside derby is tight with loads of bookings and plenty of effort. Both teams will not change the way they play, with Liverpool getting it down and playing while Everton are a bit route one."

Predicting the scoreline of the match, he added:

"Liverpool 2-0 Everton."

The two Merseyside clubs have had contrasting starts to the league season. While Liverpool are fourth in the table with 17 points, just three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur, Everton are a lowly 16th with seven points from eight games.

But having won three of their last four games across competitions, Sean Dyche's side will try and take at least one point back home from the upcoming clash at Anfield.

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker in disagreement over Liverpool's title credentials

Speaking on "The Rest Is Football" podcast, former footballers and now pundits, Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker, gave contrasting comments on whether Liverpool can challenge Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Lineker said after the Reds' draw with Brighton (via Mirror):

"And Liverpool too probably (with Arsenal and Manchester City). They are right up there. I know they didn't quite manage to win today but they have some good players. They seem to have bought well."

Shearer, however, doesn't think the Reds have it in them to go all the way this term. He said:

"[I am] not sure about them defensively though. I am not changing my mind. I think it will be a two-horse race between Arsenal and Manchester City. I think they might stay up there for a while, but come the end of the season I think it will be those two."

While Arsenal are second in the league table with 20 points in eight games, Manchester City are third with 18 points in eight matches.