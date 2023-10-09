“I am not changing my mind” – Alan Shearer in disagreement with Gary Lineker over Liverpool prediction 

Premier League legend and prominent pundit Alan Shearer believes Liverpool are not going to be challenging for the Premier League title this season. He claims that their defense is still a big concern and added that the race will be between Arsenal and Manchester City, just like in the 2022-23 season.

Speaking on "The Rest Is Football" podcast, popular pundit Gary Lineker claimed that Liverpool were set to be challenging for the Premier League title this season. The debate started after former Manchester City full-back Micah Richards said:

"I don't think so [on whether Tottenham will challenge for the title]. Only because, if they get a big injury, you have to change the way they play and they don't have the quality to come in. Whereas at Manchester City, or even Arsenal now, they have more experience of what it takes at that stage of the season...."

Lineker was quick to cut in to say:

"And Liverpool too probably. They are right up there. I know they didn't quite manage to win today but they have some good players. They seem to have bought well."

However, Shearer was not interested in adding Liverpool to the race and said:

"[I am] not sure about them defensively though. I am not changing my mind. I think it will be a two-horse race between Arsenal and Manchester City. I think they might stay up there for a while, but come the end of the season I think it will be those two."

The Reds are currently fourth in the Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp's side have collected 17 points from their eight matches this season, but have conceded nine goals, more than City, Arsenal and Spurs.

Gary Neville not putting Liverpool in the Premier League title race

Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville also spoke about Liverpool's chances of winning the Premier League title this season. Like Alan Shearer, he too was not interested in putting them at the top.

Neville believes they do not have a good holding midfielder and that will be their biggest weakness. He said on his podcast:

"They've definitely got a spirit, a fight, Klopp's teams always do. I don't think they'll challenge for the title. Their midfield is better and settled in quicker than I thought they would, but I still think there will be some challenges that they haven't got a true holding player. They're in a pretty decent place."

The Reds signed Wataru Endo this summer to shore up in defensive midfield after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Klopp's side made a bid for both Caicedo and Lavia, but they opted to join Chelsea instead.