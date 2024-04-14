"Bottling 2 years in a row is nasty nasty stuff" - Top 10 funny memes as Arsenal slump to a 2-0 loss against Aston Villa

Arsenal's 2-0 loss against Aston Villa on April 14 in the Premier League put the Gunners back in their title chase.

They had a similar run last season as well, where they ended up being the runners-up, five points behind reigning champions Manchester City. Fans appeared to be bracing for a potential repeat of last year's result and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

The opening goal of the match came from Aston Villa right winger Leon Bailey in the 84th minute with an assist from left-back Lucas Digne. Ollie Watkins followed with another from an assist by midfielder Youri Tielemans just three minutes later.

There were a total of four yellow cards in the match. Arsenal's Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Kai Havertz were booked while Villa's Morgan Rogers received his in the first 14 minutes of the match. Both teams had a marginal difference (4%) for possession and pass accuracy.

Aston Villa remain undefeated in their last 10 Premier League games, while this was Arsenal's first loss in the Premier League this year.

Arsenal's current standing in the Premier League

The Gunners dropped a rank and are now in the second position with 71 points in 32 matches, two points down on table-toppers Manchester City. They have one loss, one draw, and three wins in their last five league fixtures and are now tied with third-place Liverpool. However, they have an advantage due to their higher goal difference.

Mikel Arteta's squad will face Wolves next in the Premier League on April 21, 2024. On April 18, 2024, they'll play Bayern Munich in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw at the Gunners' home ground.

