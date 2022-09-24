"Bought on two players that can't get into their own club teams", "Gareth Southgate football genius" - Fans on Twitter rip into England manager for poor tactics after disappointing loss against Italy 

England fans have ripped into manager Gareth Southgate for another diabolical tactical display during their 1-0 Nations League defeat against Italy on Friday, September 23.

Giacomo Raspadori scored the winner midway through the second half at the San Siro against the lackluster Three Lions side. England have now failed to win their five previous games and have been relegated from the Nations League Group A.

Southgate decided to experiment with his team's formation as he went with a 3-4-3 formation, with Bukayo Saka placed at left wing-back. After the visitors fell behind, the manager made two substitutions as Jack Grealish and Luke Shaw were brought on for Kyle Walker and Saka.

The changes didn't work, and England never really looked like scoring throughout the clash despite having 57% possession and 14 shots. Southgate's side also appeared to be horribly exposed down the flanks and their lack of creativity is a real concern ahead of the World Cup later this year.

Players like Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Phil Foden offered little in the clash, and supporters took to Twitter to slam the manager's tactics after the full-time whistle:

David Brent Music @DavidBrentMovie Good to see England have made use of the subs bench. Brought on two players that can’t get into their own club teams. #ITAENG Good to see England have made use of the subs bench. Brought on two players that can’t get into their own club teams. #ITAENG https://t.co/cnM6FD0RCS

ODDSbible @ODDSbible



4 apps

4 losses

8 goals conceded

🧢 Picked for England squad



Gareth Southgate, football genius 🤥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire this season:4 apps4 losses8 goals conceded🧢 Picked for England squadGareth Southgate, football genius 🤥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire this season:👤 4 apps📉 4 losses❌ 8 goals conceded🧢 Picked for England squadGareth Southgate, football genius 🤥 https://t.co/uoZJhTw5hZ

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker I think Gareth Southgate’s tactical master plan of not giving us any hope in order not to kill us is working beautifully thus far. I think Gareth Southgate’s tactical master plan of not giving us any hope in order not to kill us is working beautifully thus far.

Terry Flewers @terryflewers England should sack Southgate before the World Cup, the football is nonexistent, tactics negative and substitutes too reactive! #TimeToGo England should sack Southgate before the World Cup, the football is nonexistent, tactics negative and substitutes too reactive! #TimeToGo

Ste Howson @MrStephenHowson I swear England are so fucking dull. So many creative technical players and Southgate is trying to play this utter shit brand of dullball I swear England are so fucking dull. So many creative technical players and Southgate is trying to play this utter shit brand of dullball

Evan Cooper @Lacazest Imagine playing Saka at LWB when he’s such a threat on the wings.



Southgate. 🤡 Imagine playing Saka at LWB when he’s such a threat on the wings.Southgate. 🤡

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ The reality is Southgate has barely found a way to attack that isn’t Kane-Sterling combining or via set pieces for the past six years now. They were both very effective methods. But now both of those ideas have stopped working too and he doesn’t seem to have many others. The reality is Southgate has barely found a way to attack that isn’t Kane-Sterling combining or via set pieces for the past six years now. They were both very effective methods. But now both of those ideas have stopped working too and he doesn’t seem to have many others.

Declan Rice claims Gareth Southgate's England 'are going to be good'

Since reaching the European Championship final last summer, England have been on an alarming decline. They put on yet another dismal against the Italians and Southgate appeared to be booed by his own set of traveling supporters.

But midfielder Declan Rice has defended his teammates and believes they will create more chances in the near future. The West Ham United captain told Channel 4 (as per BBC Sport):

"It's obviously disappointing. Every tournament we go into, we set out to win. In the Nations League we have slipped below our standards but I didn't think it was all bad tonight.

"It's coming. It was a much better performance tonight than we saw in the summer."

He added:

"It's not that we're not creating the chances. I see it in training. There are goals for fun. Trust me, we are going to be good."

Rice's teammates face Germany on Monday (September 26) at Wembley Stadium in their final game before the FIFA World Cup later this year. They have been drawn in Group B alongside Iran, USA and Wales and are aiming to claim their first major trophy in 56 years.

