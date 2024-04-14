Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola accuses Manchester United star of diving, slams dubious VAR decision

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola slammed the officials for their inconsistency while accusing Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo of diving. The Spanish manager hit out at the refereeing standards following his side's 2-2 draw against Erik ten Hag's side on Saturday, April 13.

The Cherries were the better side for most of the game and deserved their 2-1 lead in the first half. Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert scored for the hots while Bruno Fernandes scored for the Red Devils in the first half.

However, Bournemouth had to settle for just a point, with Fernandes converting his spot kick in the 65th minute. Andoni Iraola was far from pleased with the officials and insisted that it was never a penalty while he also highlighted several big decisions made in the game.

Adam Smith handled in the box from a shot deflected off teammate Ryan Christie which resulted in the penalty but the Cherries had their appeals for a spot kick turned down. Christie was booked for simulation in the box, and another stoppage time penalty was overturned after the midfielder had been fouled by Willy Kambwala.

Following the game, Iraola slammed the referees for their inconsistency and claimed that Mainoo should have been booked for a dive inside the box.

The Spaniard said was quoted as saying by Manchester World:

“It is not only about the important decisions. It is about Kobbie Mainoo diving in the first half and nothing happens. Ryan Christie, with much more contact, dives in the second half and it is a yellow card. It is about consistency. Okay, we are safe, yes, but you have to value our points, the same way you value United’s points. The same exact way. The last decision especially, for the VAR to intervene, something that should be clear and obvious."

The Bournemouth manager added:

“We conceded a penalty against Newcastle and, apart from the offside, it was the correct decision, because we started grabbing a player two metres outside, but he falls inside because there is a moment inside the box. It is the same situation here. You can argue the first touch between the two players could be one centimetre outside the box, but it has to be clear. And it is obvious he continues making the offence inside and doesn’t allow Ryan to finish the play.”

Manchester United remain sixth in the table following their stalemate against Bournemouth while the Cherries find themselves 12th in the table.

European giants cool interest in Manchester United outcast: Reports

La Liga holders Barcelona have reportedly cooled their interest in Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood. The 22-year-old has been impressive for La Liga side Getafe on loan from Old Trafford and caught the attention of the Blaugrana as well as Atletico Madrid.

However, it has been claimed that Barcelona are having second thoughts regarding Greenwood fearing a backlash from fans if the Englishman is signed. Greenwood was accused of sexual assault and domestic violence which saw him being suspended by Manchester United for a year.

Manchester United tried to bring the versatile attacker back to the first team after charges against him were dropped. However, they were forced to backtrack after a huge backlash from the fans, media, and even the women's team.

Greenwood has been excellent for La Liga side Getafe this season on loan, having scored eight goals and produced five assists in 28 games. However, his future seems to be pretty much up in the air.

