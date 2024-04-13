Mason Greenwood suffers blow as European giants cool interest in Manchester United loanee - Reports

La Liga champions Barcelona have reportedly cooled their interest in Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood. Despite his undisputed talent, the gifted young attacker does not seem to have a future at Old Trafford because of his controversial past.

Greenwood established himself as a key player for his boyhood club Manchester United at a very young age. However, his career completely fell off the track after allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The England international was suspended by the Red Devils for a year and has not played for the club since despite being cleared of the charges by the court. Manchester United tried to bring the talented youngster back to the first-team after charges against him were dropped but a backlash from the fans made them reconsider their stance.

Greenwood has been excellent for La Liga side Getafe this season on loan, having scored eight goals and produced five assists in 28 games. It has been reported that La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were considering a move for the 22-year-old.

However, as per ESPN via Barca Universal, Barcelona are not entirely sure about the prospect of Greenwood moving to Camp Nou. The Catalan giants are understood to be fearing a backlash from fans if the Englishman is signed.

The report also claims that Manchester United are looking to attract permanent offers for Greenwood in the summer. But, there remains a possibility that he could be retained next season if they don't find a reasonable offer.

Pundit names player Manchester United should sign to replace Harry Maguire

Pundit Stan Collymore has backed Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite to replace Harry Maguire at Manchester United. The former Liverpool striker also insisted that the Everton star has what it takes to become a mainstay in the England setup for years. Collymore wrote in his column for Caught Offside:

"Heir apparent to Harry Maguire for club and country? Just be wary of the 'English' levy on his price and any potential suitor should get a very nice deal for a player who could be a mainstay for some years to come."

Branthwaite has been one of the better players for Everton as Sean Dyche's side are fighting to save their Premier League status. The defender has featured 47 times for the Merseyside club to date and had a very impressive loan spell with PSV Eindhoven last season.

The youngster has emerged as a target for several European clubs following his emergence this season. Erik ten Hag's side are reportedly admirers of the Englishman but face competition from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Poll : Will Mason Greenwood play for Manchester United again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion