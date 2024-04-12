"Could be a mainstay for some years to come" - Pundit believes 21-year-old PL defender could replace Harry Maguire at Manchester United

Football pundit Stan Collymore has backed Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite to replace Harry Maguire at Manchester United. He also believes that the 21-year-old can take over from the former Leicester City star for England.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Collymore stated that Manchester United should just be wary of the fees they pay to sign Branthwaite. But he believes the youngster can be a great replacement for Maguire for club and country. He said:

"Heir apparent to Harry Maguire for club and country? Just be wary of the 'English' levy on his price and any potential suitor should get a very nice deal for a player who could be a mainstay for some years to come."

Everton are reportedly looking for a fee similar to what Manchester United paid to sign Maguire from Leicester City. Real Madrid and Chelsea are also said to be keeping tabs on the youngster.

Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Manchester United target

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Jarrad Branthwaite is a 'special' talent and backed the youngster to help Everton stay up in the Premier League this season. He compared the youngster's situation to his at Liverpool at the start of his career and said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football:

"I think he is. And what is really special as well is the amount of centre-backs we have in the Premier League aged 21 or younger. I remember being a young lad going in myself at Liverpool and it's an unforgiven position, I had to go to full-back for the next three or four years and then go back to centre-back, so you can see the quality we have."

He added:

"Branthwaite has been outstanding, Murillo [of Nottingham Forest] I think has been outstanding. But I think this lad [Branthwaite] has been pretty special and he's a big part of why, in my eyes, Everton still have a great chance of staying up; him and his partnership with [James] Tarkowski."

Everton have been docked eight points this season - first penalty of 10 points was cut to six after a successful appeal. However, they were handed another two-point deduction earlier this month, leaving them just two points above the drop zone.

