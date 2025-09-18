"Bozo moment definitely incoming", "Its over" - Barcelona fans unhappy with star's inclusion in XI for UCL clash against Newcastle

By Sripad
Modified Sep 18, 2025 18:23 GMT
Barcelona fans question Flick
Barcelona fans question Flick's decision

Barcelona fans are fuming with manager Hansi Flick's decision to start Ronald Araujo against Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League. They believe that the Uruguayan star will cost them as he has done in the past.

Flick has stuck with Joan Garcia in goal, while Pau Cubarsi partners with Araujo in the middle of the defence. Jules Kounde starts as the right-back, while Gerard Martin keeps his place on the left instead of the injured Alejandro Balde.

Pedri has Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez to help him out in the midfield today. Marcus Rashford and Raphinha are on the wings, while Robert Lewandowski is leading the attack.

The fans are happy with the majority of the team, but the decision to hand Araujo a start has been questioned by many. They posted:

Araujo was linked with a move away from Barcelona this year, but the defender stayed put at the club. Flick was not worried about the possible exit and said:

“Why would he leave? There are always a lot of rumours, but I haven’t seen any sign that makes me think he’ll go. We have a very complete squad, with even three players for some positions. That’s good for us, it’s going to be a tough season. I repeat, I’m surprised that this is being talked about.”
Barcelona made it to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League last season, but lost to Inter Milan.

Hansi Flick comments on Barcelona's trip to Newcastle United

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has admitted that he is looking forward to the atmosphere at St. James Park. He added that he has heard a lot about the Newcastle United fans and said:

“I’ve never been here, but this stadium is one of the best atmospheres. I expect a great team, with intensity and attentive to the second plays. Eddie Howe is a great coach, and they have done a great job,” he added on the opponent coach."
“We have to adapt a little to the rival’s style. In every game, it’s like that. We have to look at what to do depending on the opponent. We have had a lot of time to prepare it. If we have spaces, we have to take advantage of them."

Barcelona are without Lamine Yamal after the winger was ruled out of the match. The teenager is expected to be back for the league match against Getafe.

Sripad

Sripad

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

