"Bozo moment definitely incoming", "Its over" - Barcelona fans unhappy with star's inclusion in XI for UCL clash against Newcastle

Barcelona fans are fuming with manager Hansi Flick's decision to start Ronald Araujo against Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League. They believe that the Uruguayan star will cost them as he has done in the past.Flick has stuck with Joan Garcia in goal, while Pau Cubarsi partners with Araujo in the middle of the defence. Jules Kounde starts as the right-back, while Gerard Martin keeps his place on the left instead of the injured Alejandro Balde.Pedri has Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez to help him out in the midfield today. Marcus Rashford and Raphinha are on the wings, while Robert Lewandowski is leading the attack.The fans are happy with the majority of the team, but the decision to hand Araujo a start has been questioned by many. They posted:Culer. 💙❤️ @BonganiFCB_LINKAraujo with the St James crowd? Bozo moment definitely incomingKenneth @ken_kobbieLINKWhy is Araujo starting this game?!Od!on @iam__odinhoLINKLol. It's over. This bozo can't play from the back, he just kicks the ball aimlessly to any direction. And if Newcastle starts to press very high, a deadly mistake is bound to happen from AraujoAvon @AV0NDRELINKIt’s crazy how Araujo doesn’t start our last two league games and you throw him into the first champions league game….almost like you want him to failAraujo was linked with a move away from Barcelona this year, but the defender stayed put at the club. Flick was not worried about the possible exit and said:“Why would he leave? There are always a lot of rumours, but I haven’t seen any sign that makes me think he’ll go. We have a very complete squad, with even three players for some positions. That’s good for us, it’s going to be a tough season. I repeat, I’m surprised that this is being talked about.”Barcelona made it to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League last season, but lost to Inter Milan.Hansi Flick comments on Barcelona's trip to Newcastle UnitedBarcelona manager Hansi Flick has admitted that he is looking forward to the atmosphere at St. James Park. He added that he has heard a lot about the Newcastle United fans and said:“I’ve never been here, but this stadium is one of the best atmospheres. I expect a great team, with intensity and attentive to the second plays. Eddie Howe is a great coach, and they have done a great job,” he added on the opponent coach.&quot;“We have to adapt a little to the rival’s style. In every game, it’s like that. We have to look at what to do depending on the opponent. We have had a lot of time to prepare it. If we have spaces, we have to take advantage of them.&quot;Barcelona are without Lamine Yamal after the winger was ruled out of the match. The teenager is expected to be back for the league match against Getafe.