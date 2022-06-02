"Brace yourselves for a once in a lifetime performance" "Another trophy in bound" - Fans rejoice as Lionel Messi spearheads star-studded Argentina front 4 against Italy

Argentina's starting lineup to face Italy in the looming Finalissima 2022 on June 1 sees Lionel Messi spearhead a strong attacking outfit. Fans are understandably excited about it and took to Twitter to express their delight at seeing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in national colors.

La Albiceleste won the 2021 CONMEBOL, while the Azzurri won the latest EUROs. Both teams are now set to partake in the battle of the champions, with club football now out of the way.

Messi has enjoyed a blistering season with his national side. He was the joint top-scorer with four goals with Luis Diaz and also won the 'Best Player Award'.

While his exploits at Paris Saint-Germain have not been world class, fans still expect a lot from the 34-year-old.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about the Argentine playmaker leading the frontline alongside Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez. Some even claimed that he and the South American nation are set to win the trophy. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Jay  @JayFCBi @TheEuropeanLad Brace yourselves for a once in a lifetime performance from the goat @TheEuropeanLad Brace yourselves for a once in a lifetime performance from the goat https://t.co/qFYlOctevV

Team Leo @TeamLeo10i Ronaldo can keep his Instagram followers but he will never have the streets like Lionel Messi Ronaldo can keep his Instagram followers but he will never have the streets like Lionel Messi https://t.co/00QDTA89P5

Juan Monsalve @Juanmonsalve10 Messi campeón en Wembley.. Espera un momento, eso ya lo he visto 🤩 Vamos Leo Messi campeón en Wembley.. Espera un momento, eso ya lo he visto 🤩 Vamos Leo 🔥🔥

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - Argentina XI vs Italy:



Martínez: Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Guido Rodríguez; Messi, Dybala, Di María; Lautaro Martínez. - Argentina XI vs Italy:Martínez: Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Guido Rodríguez; Messi, Dybala, Di María; Lautaro Martínez. 🇦🇷 - Argentina XI vs Italy:Martínez: Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Guido Rodríguez; Messi, Dybala, Di María; Lautaro Martínez.

With the Finalissimo taking place at England's Wembley, both sides will be looking to win another trophy ahead of the World Cup in November.

The Argentine frontline has been in good form in recent times with their respective clubs. The Italians, who have long gained recognition for their remarkable defending, will have a lot of work on their hands to diminish the South Americans' attacking might.

However, Argentina fans will also hope that their side stops Italy's potentially ruthless attack from turning the game around.

Ahead of clash with Argentina, Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has hailed Lionel Messi as a world best

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has labelled Argentina's mercurial playmaker as one of the best players in the world ahead of their clash.

Speaking at a pre-game press conference, the defender noted that, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Barcelona man remains one of the world's best. He added that the star's seven Ballon d'Or awards are a clear indication of how good he is.

Bonucci has faced Messi in the past in a final at club level, with both players competing consistently in the UEFA Champions League in 2015. Back then, Messi and Barcelona took home continental glory, while Bonucci and Juventus made do with second place.

