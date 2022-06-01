"One of the best in the world alongside Cristiano Ronaldo" - Bonucci says Italy have to 'respect' Lionel Messi in Finalissima match against Argentina 

Leonardo Bonucci has backed Lionel Messi as one of the best players in the world, along with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian defender believes one bad season cannot change his status.

After making respective moves last summer, Messi and Ronaldo had a difficult season on the pitch. While the Argentine found it hard to score goals for PSG, the Portuguese failed to win a trophy with Manchester United.

Italy take on Argentina tonight in the Finalissima, and Bonucci is unwilling to take things lightly. He added that the match is between two title winning sides, and he wants to deliver. He said:

"He [Messi] has won so many Ballon d'Or awards it's difficult to add adjectives to his greatness. He has been and remains one of the best in the world alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, you need to respect him on the pitch and to be ready individually and as a team to stop him. Tomorrow it's a clash of two title-winning nations and I want to put on a show."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo looking forward to next season

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are eager to put this season behind them and focus on the next one. The two are keen on getting back to their best and have set individual goals already.

The PSG star has admitted that the sudden change affected him but wants to get back to his best soon. He said:

"Thinking about me, individually and what happened this year, I think about being able to reverse the situation, about not having the feeling of having changed clubs and that it didn't go well for me. And as you said, I know that this year is going to be different; I'm already prepared for what's to come, I know the club, I know the city, I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates and I know it's going to be different."

Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing under Erik ten Hag from next season, and he is waiting for the incoming manager.

