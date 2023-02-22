Brad Friedel makes early prediction for Premier League game between Chelsea and Tottenham

Brad Friedel has predicted a tough match for Chelsea and Tottenham in the London derby on Sunday, February 26. The former goalkeeper believes the Blues will look to bounce back from their defeat against Southampton.

Chelsea have been in poor form, with just two wins in their last 15 matches. They face Tottenham this weekend, who have three wins and two losses in their last five matches.

Speaking to the Sporting Post this week, Friedel claimed that form goes out of the window in a derby match. He added that Chelsea will make it hard for Tottenham and said:

"It will still be a tough fixture, just look at the squad Chełsea have, although maybe they have too many players! I understand what they were trying to do with the loophole and the signings of the players, especially for FFP, but I'm not sure it's so easy to manage all those players. I'm sure it'll take Potter even longer with all those top quality players to figure out who is going to play the best together. It's almost too many players. Chełsea have been so different this year to what we've been very used to for the last 15-20 years."

He added:

"Nonetheless, Chełsea is a dangerous side and it's going to be a hard game. Just because their form hasn't been great and Spurs are at home, doesn't mean it's going to be easy, not by any stretch of the imagination. You would also think that losing at home to Southampton, although it'll be a confidence blow, it's going to lift a couple of the players – especially when playing a local derby. It's going to be a hard game for both teams."

Chelsea are currently placed 10th in the Premier League standings, with 31 points from 23 games.

Graham Potter to get an extended time at Chelsea

The Chelsea board has decided to stick with incumbent manager Graham Potter despite the poor run of form. The Englishman has been under pressure from the fans, who have been calling for the sack in the past few weeks.

Several reports have suggested that time is running out for Potter, but the management is likely to give the English boss more time to prove his credentials.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager signed a five-year deal at the club earlier this season after they sacked Thomas Tuchel.

