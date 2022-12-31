"Brand of football is a winning one" - Graeme Souness predicts who will finish higher between Manchester United and Tottenham in the Premier League

Graeme Souness has backed Tottenham Hotspur to finish ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have had pretty contrasting seasons so far but are separated by just one point.

Antonio Conte's Spurs side are fourth in the table with 30 points in 16 games, whereas the Red Devils are fifth with 29 points but have played a game less.

Souness has tipped the Lilywhites to finish ahead of Erik ten Hag's side in the league table at the end of the season.

The former Scotland international has also urged the Spurs fanbase to keep their faith in Antonio Conte. In his column for The Daily Mail, Souness wrote:

“From one club in third whose supporters are delighted with their manager, to another in fourth where some fans are moaning about the style of football. I would ask their fans to be patient with Antonio Conte, however."

Souness has insisted that Conte has been a successful manager at every club he has managed and needs more time at Spurs. He added:

“His brand of football is a winning one. He pushes players to the point where you’re almost falling out with him, and I like that. He has a track record like few others."

"He has only had two transfer windows, and Spurs fans should give him time. I think Spurs will finish above Manchester United.”

Tottenham started the season on a strong note, winning five of their first seven games and were undefeated in seven games.

However, their form has been on a downward spiral since as they have won just four of their last nine.

Manchester United, on the other hand, lost their first two games of the season, including a 4-0 thrashing against Brentford.

However, they’ve lost just twice in the Premier League since, winning nine of their last 13 games.

Manchester United and Chelsea target urged to join Tottenham Hotspur

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to join Tottenham Hotspur.

The England number one has been linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea in recent times.

However, Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that the Everton keeper would be wise to join Spurs instead. He said:

"I am sure at 28, it's the perfect age for Jordan Pickford to be thinking, 'You know what, I want to go and play Champions League football. I don't want to be in a relegation battle."

"He can play out from the back like the best keepers in the world. He's England's number one, a great shot-stopper. I think he would be a perfect signing for Spurs."

Pickford has kept three clean sheets in 15 Premier League games this season and kept the same number of clean sheets in five World Cup games.

