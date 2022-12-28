"Perfect signing for Spurs" - Manchester United and Chelsea target urged to join Tottenham Hotspur

Ex-Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea of late, to join Tottenham Hotspur in the near future.

Pickford, 28, has been a crucial presence in Everton's dressing room since arriving from Sunderland for an initial fee of £25 million in the summer of 2017. Overall, the vocal shot-stopper has helped his current club register 57 clean sheets in 214 games across all competitions.

A left-footed sweeper keeper renowned for his reflexes and distribution, the 48-cap England international has popped up on Chelsea and Manchester United's radar ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor claimed that Pickford should seal a move to a UEFA Champions League-qualified club. He said:

"I am sure at 28, it's the perfect age for Jordan Pickford to be thinking, 'You know what, I want to go and play Champions League football. I don't want to be in a relegation battle'. Maybe his agent has had conversations with Spurs who need a keeper. [Hugo] Lloris is getting on and maybe they are looking elsewhere."

Analyzing the options of top Premier League clubs, he continued:

"I went through the top six or seven teams that need a keeper. Arsenal are fine. Manchester City are fine. Manchester United maybe could need one. Chelsea have two keepers. Liverpool have Alisson. It's only Spurs, with Lloris, who is getting into his 30s."

Picking Tottenham as an ideal destination for Pickford, he added:

"Is that a club you could see Jordan Pickford at? I think it is. He can play out from the back like the best keepers in the world. He's England's number one, a great shot-stopper. He has that energy in his game. I think he would be a perfect signing for Spurs."

