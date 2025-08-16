Branding expert estimates staggering potential cost of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s highly-anticipated wedding

Branding expert Dylan Davey has estimated that Cristiano Ronaldo's wedding to Georgina Rodriguez could be the most expensive one ever. He has predicted a whopping price of over £10 million being spent on the wedding.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Davey said that the engagement ring, which cost over £1.5 million, has indicated that the wedding would be an extravagant event as well. The founder of The Social Inc. added that the destination venue, travel costs, and entertainment all contribute to the price, along with the security for the celebrities. He said:

"If the ring is already north of £1.5 million as reported, you can be certain the wedding budget will be many times that. We could be looking at £10 million-plus once you factor in a destination venue, couture wardrobes, world-class entertainment, VIP travel, and global security - the kind of scale you'd expect for one of the most talked-about weddings since Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez."

"Every element of this wedding will be thought through — the location, the guest list, the content strategy, because nothing at this level is left to chance. This is a moment defined by a new era and will cement them as one of the world's ultimate aspirational and trusted couples."

Georgina Rodriguez announced her engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo on August 11 by posting a photo of her ring on Instagram. A report in Page Six estimated the ring to be 15-20 carats, with a cost of around $2 million to $5 million.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward is yet to announce a date for the wedding.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez compared to the Beckhams by branding expert

Dylan Davey continued to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez and claimed that the couple could spark a new era for 'Brand Ronaldo'. He believes that they will gain a lot more social media reach and become the most talked-about couple since David Beckham and his wife, Victoria.

Davey told Daily Mail:

"We'll see the Ronaldo-Rodríguez brand grow from two individual stars into a joint powerhouse - shaping a lifestyle legacy for years to come. This marks a new era for Brand Ronaldo - the moment it can scale to new heights."

"Cristiano has spent years as the ultimate bachelor brand: a global sports icon, self-made, and marketable to every demographic on the planet. Georgina isn't just a partner; she's a force in her own right. They're a brand merger, and one with more social reach than sport has seen since the Beckhams."

Davey has also predicted a star-studded wedding guest list for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. He has named the likes of Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Anthony Joshua, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal as the high-profile stars who would attend the celebration.

