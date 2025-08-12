What is the price of engagement ring bought by Cristiano Ronaldo for Georgina Rodriguez? Experts decode details

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced their engagement on Monday, August 11, by posting a photo of the ring on Instagram. The ring, which featured an oval-cut center stone and two side stones, got the fans excited and the experts talking.

In a report on Page Six, experts have estimated that the ring would have cost between $2 million and $5 million. Laura Taylor, an engagement ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds, spoke to the publication and gave an insight.

She revealed that the center stone could weigh 15-20 carats, which would cost more than $2 million. She heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo's selection and claimed that it was one of the 'most impressive' rings they have seen in recent years. She said:

“Oval cuts are known for their brilliant faceting, which maximizes sparkle and gives the stone a bright, lively appearance from every angle. The center stone is flanked by substantial side diamonds, adding even more sparkle and making the already impressive main stone look even larger. This is a show-stopping ring, and easily among the most impressive we’ve seen in recent years, which feels perfectly suited to one of football’s most famous couples.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of Rare Carat, Ajay Anand, estimated that Georgina Rodriguez's ring would be worth $5 million, with the potential to weigh over 30 carats.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about getting engaged to Georgina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo popped the question this month, just months after Georgina Rodriguez revealed that her friends keep taunting her. The Argentine said on her Netflix show, 'I Am Georgina', that her friends keep singing Jennifer Lopez's 'The Ring Or When' and said (via Mirror):

“They're always joking about the wedding. 'When is the wedding?' Since Jennifer Lopez's song 'The Ring Or When' came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me."

Ronaldo was also on the show and revealed that it was not long before they got engaged. He claimed that he was waiting for 'click' and said:

"I always tell her: 'When we get that click'. Like everything with our life, and she knows what I'm talking about. It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm 1000% sure that it'll happen."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2016, when they met in a Gucci store in Madrid. The Argentine was working as a sales assistant, and the couple now have two kids, with three more of the Al-Nassr superstar's kids also living with them in Saudi Arabia.

