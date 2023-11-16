Brazil boss Diniz defend decision to call up Gabriel Jesus and provides injury update on Arsenal attacker

Brazil boss Fernando Diniz has explained his decision to call up Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus for national team duty despite his injury issues. The Brazilian manager insisted that he had his striker's best interests in mind.

Jesus has not featured for the Gunners since picking up a hamstring issue in their 2-1 UEFA Champions League loss to Sevilla last month. Despite being sidelined, the Brazil international has been selected in the squad for their upcoming international break fixtures.

The Selecao exercised their right under FIFA law to call up the 26-year-old forward for international duty. This decision has caused controversy, as many expected Jesus to remain in north London for recovery.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side's encounter against Colombia on Friday (17 November), Diniz said (as quoted by Football London):

"About Gabriel [Jesus], my whole life's work is not a concern in this sense with Arsenal or the national team. My concern is Gabriel. We brought him here for some reasons and that it was important to him. He was one of the players who even playing a match for us below our level in Uruguay, he managed to make a positive impact on the game, very difficult game but he got there."

Diniz also revealed that the Arsenal star told him that he is in good condition and that the team's staff have been handling Jesus' injury with utmost care. He added:

"I talked to Gabriel and he didn't come here without planning. He said he's feeling good, he's already doing certain things, and when I spoke to him we had two more weeks, 10 days at least till the first game [against Colombia] and 15 days 'til the second one [against Argentina]. He is in good condition, we are doing things with great care. As soon as he arrived we made a new MRI we [are] treating him very carefully."

It remains to be seen whether the Brazilian forward will feature in his side's international fixtures.

"It hasn't really worked out" - Journalist reveals interesting details about Arsenal star's current situation

Journalist Paul Brown has revealed that there are some worries in the Arsenal camp regarding the signing of Gabriel Jesus. The reporter claims that the Brazilian forward has not had the attacking output the club expected him to produce.

Speaking on his situation at the north London outfit, Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Arsenal thought they were getting a top-level centre forward in Jesus. It hasn't really worked out for various reasons. He's had some injuries but when he's played, he probably hasn't scored at the kind of rate that they wanted him to."

The Gunners signed Jesus from Manchester City ahead of the 2022/23 campaign for £45 million. While the striker had some injury issues in his debut season at the club, he managed to score 11 goals last term.

He has not been productive in front of goal in the Premier League this season, netting just once for the Gunners so far. However, Jesus has registered three goals in as many UEFA Champions League appearances this season.