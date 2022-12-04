Brazil coach Tite provides Neymar injury update ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against South Korea

Brazil coach Tite has said that Neymar will play in the Round of 16 clash against South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday (December 5).

The PSG ace went off with an ankle injury in their opener against Serbia and has been sidelined since then. There were doubts over his availability for the knockouts after reports had emerged that he was still training separately this week.

However, Brazil fans will be overjoyed to learn that Neymar is back in contention for the team's first knockout game at the Qatar showpiece.

B/R Football @brfootball Neymar was fouled nine times against Serbia, the most of any player at the World Cup so far 🤕 Neymar was fouled nine times against Serbia, the most of any player at the World Cup so far 🤕 https://t.co/gINV8jU5j7

Selecao manager Tite has said that the 30-year-old will play a part tomorrow while also adding that the player had a special training session today. Tite said:

"Neymar will play tomorrow. Neymar has a special training this afternoon."

Neymar was at the receiving end of some roughhousing by Serbian players in Brazil's opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, getting fouled nine times. It all came to a head in the 80th minute when the former Barcelona ace was clattered by Nikola Milenkovic, and Neymar left the pitch in tears.

The PSG ace was seen with an ice pack on the bench as his further participation in the tournament appeared to be in serious jeopardy. However, it now seems that Neymar may have recovered just in time for the all-important knockouts.

Although he's only 30, the Brazilian talisman sent shockwaves across the globe when he said last year that this could be his last World Cup with the side. If that were to be the case, Neymar will hope to bow out by guiding the Canaries to a record-extending sixth title.

Brazil face South Korea in last 16 on Tuesday

After winning their group, Brazil face South Korea in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tomorrow in what promises to be an interesting clash.

The Canaries are obviously the favourites, but the Taegeuk Warriors have the quality to give the Selecao a serious run for their money.

GOAL @goal Brazil vs South Korea is going to be electric Brazil vs South Korea is going to be electric ⚡️ https://t.co/6QqkZO2MHr

South Korea emerged unscathed from a group featuring Portugal and Uruguay, managing to take four points off those teams. South Korea may lack the experience of playing in World Cup knockout games, having reached thus far for just the third time in ten appearances, but they won't go down without a fight.

Get Argentina vs Australia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes