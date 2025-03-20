“Brazil is a country to be disgusted by” - Ronaldo Nazario’s wife calls out ‘corruption’ after ex-Real Madrid hero quits race to become CBF president

Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo Nazario's wife has blasted Brazil after the football icon's latest failed bid to become the president of the CBF. The two-time World Cup winner recently withdrew from his presidential race after a lack of support.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to emerge from the South American nation, bagging 62 goals and 32 assists in 99 appearances to help his country to two World Cups, One Confederations Cup, and two Copa Americas. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner is now the president of Spanish outfit Real Valladolid.

Following the 48-year-old's failed bid to become the CBF President, his wife Celina Locks took to social media (via AS) to blast the South American country, saying:

“Brazil is a country to be disgusted by”

The model and businesswoman continued, saying:

“Corruption continues.”

In a statement released via his social media pages, Ronaldo Nazario said via ESPN:

"On my first contact with the 27 regional federations, I found 23 closed doors. If the majority of decision-makers believe that Brazilian football is in good hands, it doesn't matter what I think,"

"The federations refused to receive me in their homes, on the grounds of their satisfaction with the current administration and support for [Rodrigues'] re-election. I was unable to present my project, put forward my ideas and listen to them as I would have liked. There was no openness to dialogue."

Ronaldo Nazario concluded, saying:

"The statute gives the federations the strongest vote, so it's clear that there's no way I can run. Most of the local leaders support the incumbent president, that's their right and I respect it, regardless of my convictions."

The former Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Inter Milan striker has withdrawn from the race for the CBF presidency, allowing Incumbent president Ednaldo Rodrigues to run uncontested to extend his time in charge of the federation.

Ronaldo Nazario's response to Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo's GOAT claim

Former Brazil and Real Madrid star Ronaldo Nazario responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's claim that he is the greatest player in football history. The Portuguese superstar is among the sport's most successful players, but his claim has caused much debate.

In an interview with ESPN, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner disagreed with the Portuguese forward's claims, saying via Goal:

"I don't really like to get into this, I think people have too much self-esteem. I prefer people to talk about what I did and who I was rather than talking about myself. Cristiano Ronaldo has a fantastic story, he won everything, scored goals in every possible way. He is definitely among the best in history. Now, I don't agree with the best. But I respect his opinion... I would say he is easily in the top 10."

The former Real Madrid star concluded:

"Pelé number 1 without a doubt, Messi and Maradona tied together, Zico, Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, [Marco] Van Basten, [Zinedine] Zidane, [Luis] Figo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, a series of players, there are many great players on this list, and I'm sure I'm forgetting some. Every time someone asks me about this ranking, I make a different list. Only these first three are definitive."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario represented Real Madrid during their careers, bagging 451 goals and 131 assists from 438 games, 104 goals, and 34 assists in 177 games, respectively.

