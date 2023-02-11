Brazil federation release official statement amid rumors of agreement with Carlo Ancelotti for head coach role

Brazil football federation have denied reports that Carlo Ancelotti has agreed on a new deal to take over as the coach of the national team.

ESPN Brasil had earlier reported that the Italian manager had agreed to join Le Selecao as their head coach.

The five-time world champions have been actively seeking a new manager. Former manager Tite stepped down after their exit from the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ancelotti was among the high-profile names to take over as Le Selecao coach. CBF, however, denied those rumors. Their statement read:

"The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) informs that the news released this Friday (10/02) that the coach of Real Madrid, Italian Carlo Ancelotti, is the new coach of the Brazilian national team is unfounded."

The statement further read:

"President Ednaldo Rodrigues maintains the statements given on Wednesday, after the drawing of the matches for the Copa do Brasil. At the time, the official ruled out speculation, saying that the matter is dealt with transparently and that the coach chosen will be announced at the right time."

Ancelotti is contracted to Real Madrid until the end of the 2023-24 season. The Italian recently claimed that he will see out the current deal. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"Brazil national team? I don't know anything about this, I don’t even know what they reported in Brazil. I'm Real Madrid coach, my contract is until June 2024.”

Ancelotti is currently focused on Real Madrid's clash against Al-Hilal in the final of the Club World Cup on Saturday, February 11. The Los Blancos manager claimed that the team are looking forward to lifting their first trophy of the season. He said (via the club's official website):

“It’s a massive a challenge. We're very close to winning a trophy that’s really important to us. It's been extremely difficult to get here and we've made a lot of sacrifices. This is a day of excitement and desire. I urge the team to enjoy this match and to do their best. We’re well up for it and want to win, as always."

Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Brazil star Rodrygo

Ahead of the clash against Al-Hilal, Carlo Ancelotti was quizzed about the talent Brazil forward Rodrygo possesses. Speaking about the young attacker, Ancelotti referenced his conversation with Federico Valverde and said:

“I don't know, he's got the quality to score plenty of goals. He scores important goals, last year he scored the big goals. I'm not going to gamble because I'm putting myself on the line with Valverde and I'm not going to take a risk with Rodrygo.”

Rodrygo has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 31 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

