Brazil great Kaka welcomes PSG superstar Lionel Messi into exclusive 9-member 'Triple Crown' club after 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Brazil and AC Milan great Kaka has welcomed Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi into an exclusive nine-member club after the latter's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Messi, 35, completed his trophy collection after guiding La Albiceleste to their third FIFA World Cup win earlier in December. He scored seven goals and laid out three assists in seven matches in Qatar, becoming the first player to bag the Golden Ball award twice in the process.

Kaka, a former FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League and Ballon d'Or winner, took to social media to induct the left-footed forward into a 'Triple Crown' club. He posted a screenshot of the full list of players to have won the aforementioned three trophies on his Instagram.

Posting on his Instagram story last month, Kaka wrote:

"Welcome to the club."

LiveScore @livescore

Franz Beckenbauer

Gerd Muller

Paolo Rossi

Zinedine Zidane

Rivaldo

Ronaldinho

Kaka

Lionel Messi



Only 9 players in history have won the World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d'Or:
Bobby Charlton
Franz Beckenbauer
Gerd Muller
Paolo Rossi
Zinedine Zidane
Rivaldo
Ronaldinho
Kaka
Lionel Messi

Apart from Kaka and Messi, Sir Bobby Charlton, Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller, Paolo Rossi, Zinedine Zidane, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho are also on the prestigious all-time list of successful footballers.

Meanwhile, the record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to return to first-team training with PSG in the first week of January. He is currently celebrating the FIFA World Cup triumph in his homeland.

Operating in a creative role under Christophe Galtier, Messi has been in fine form for PSG in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.

PSG ace Lionel Messi reminisces memorable year after 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Taking to Instagram, Argentina and PSG attacker Lionel Messi shared his feelings about last year. Reminiscing 2022, he wrote:

"A year I will never forget. The dream I always chased finally came true. But that wouldn't be worth anything either if it wasn't because I can share it with a wonderful family, the best one can have, and friends who always supported me and didn't let me stay on the floor."

Thanking his supporters, the former Barcelona man added:

"I also want to have a very special memory for all the people who follow me... it's amazing to be able to share this path with all of you. It would be impossible for me to get where I came without so much encouragement that I received so much from all the people in my country as well as from Paris, Barcelona and so many other cities and countries from which I have been receiving love."

Wishing his family, friends and fans a positive 2023, he concluded:

"I wish this year was also wonderful for everyone, and I wish you all the health and strength to remain happy in 2023. A huge hug to all!"

