Brazil icon Ronaldinho had special 'nightclub clause' in his contract - reports

According to reports, Brazilian legend Ronaldinho had a partying clause in his contract.

The Brazilian superstar was one of the best players to ever grace the beautiful game. He produced countless moments of magic throughout his stellar career.

He had the skill and flare to leave opponents dumbfounded on the pitch. The 2006 Ballon d'Or winner has presented Barcelona, AC Milan, and more throughout his exceptional professional career.

However, he loved to party and go for a night out just as much as he loved to play football and wanted a clause from his clubs to allow him to do that.

Flamengo, one of his former clubs, accepted that clause as well. He had a short stint at the Brazilian club after leaving AC Milan in 2011. Ronaldinho went on to join Atletico Mineiro next.

His former teammate at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Jerome Leroy, once revealed the player's daily routine when he was in the French capital:

"Ronaldinho didn't train any day of the week and would just turn up on a Friday for the game on Saturday. I think he was trying to follow in the steps of Romario, who would also go out every night, but he didn't have the same success." (h/t dailystar.co.uk)

Despite his partying, the Brazilian faired pretty well at PSG. He scored 25 goals and assisted 17 more for the French club before joining Barcelona in 2003.

The time in Spain was perhaps the highest point of his career. He scored 94 goals and provided 70 assists in 204 games for the Catalan club.

A Ballon d'Or award, one UEFA Champions League trophy and two la Liga titles were the highlights of his career in Spain.

The Brazilian legend joined AC Milan in 2008 when Pep Guardiola took over at Barcelona. In 85 games, he scored 29 goals and assisted 26 more for the Italian giants.

Ronaldinho dazzled at the 2002 FIFA World Cup

In a career full of accolades, the 2002 FIFA World Cup was one of the highest points of Ronaldinho's career. He single-handedly dismantled England in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

He provided a stunning assist for Rivaldo before scoring one of the goals of the tournament from a free kick that left England goalkeeper David Seaman rooted to his spot.

