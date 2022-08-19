Brazil legend Rivaldo comments on Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United's situation

Brazil icon Rivaldo has commented on the ongoing situation with regard to Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United.

Speculation continues to grow over a potential departure for Ronaldo from Old Trafford.

The Portuguese star reportedly wants to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League, a competition the Red Devils will not be contending in this season.

Meanwhile, United have made an embarrassing start to the season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The 13-time Premier League winners have lost both of their opening two games of the campaign.

The Red Devils were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on August 7.

They were then thrashed 4-0 by Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13. Ten Hag's side currently sit rock bottom of the Premier League.

Rivaldo is shocked by the current situation at Manchester United, telling Betfair:

"Man Utd have had a horrible start to the season with two losses to minor teams in the league, with the most recent one ending in a humiliating 4-0 defeat by Brentford"

The Brazilian continued,

"The team has great players who cannot create enough team spirit on the pitch and Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be more out than in, so these are moments of sadness for the Red Devils supporters."

When Rivaldo was still playing, United were a top side contending both domestically and in Europe.

The former Real Madrid forward alludes to this whilst touching on how times have changed at Old Trafford:

"If someone told me this would happen five or six years ago, even after Sir Alex Ferguson had retired, I wouldn't believe it, especially because I remember how strong the club was not long ago; I've even seen it myself when facing them on some occasions."

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo to react against Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo's United side have encountered a nightmare

Having encountered two disappointing defeats at the start of the season, the pressure is now on Manchester United to turn things around.

Next up for the Red Devils is a clash with fierce rivals Liverpool on Monday, August 22.

The Merseysiders have had a similarly poor start to the campaign, albeit they have managed two draws in their opening two fixtures.

If ever there was a match for United to get back into form, it would be this one.

Jurgen Klopp's side humbled the Red Devils last season, beating them 5-0 at Old Trafford and 4-0 at Anfield.

Monday could be the perfect time for both United and Cristiano Ronaldo to kickstart their season.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett