Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario gets married for the third time as he ties knot with model Celina Locks in Ibiza church

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario married long-time girlfriend and Brazilian model Celina Locks in Ibiza.

The couple started dating seven years ago and got engaged in the Caribbean Islands in January this year. They were showered with confetti and rose petals as they walked out of the church in the village of es Cubells.

It is located near Ronaldo's property on the island (h/t the Mirror). The two wore matching cream-colored outfits and put out a joint Instagram post after the event, which was captioned:

"Today we bring our families together for an intimate religious celebration 🤍 and thus marks the beginning of a week of many celebrations... #crwedding"

Ronaldo married his first wife, Brazilian footballer Milene Domingues, in December 1999 and their first son, Ronald, was born in April 2000. The couple's marriage lasted four years before he got engaged to MTV personality Daniela Cicarelli in 2005.

Their lavish marriage ceremony at Chateau de Chantilly later that year cost around €700,000 but the marriage ended just three months later (h/t ChinaDaily). The marriage was apparently not registered.

After the episode, the two-time FIFA World Cup winner started dating Maria Beatriz Antony before marrying her in 2008. The two divorced in 2012 and had two kids together — Maria Sophia (b. December 2008) and Maria Alice (b. April 2010).

In December 2010, Ronaldo took a paternity test and was found to be the father of a boy named Alexander (b. April 2005). The mother of the child, Michele Umezu, was a waitress the former Real Madrid striker met in Tokyo in 2002.

Ronaldo (47) and Locks (33) do not have any children together as of now.

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario in line of fire as Real Valladolid fans protest

A section of Real Valladolid fans demanded Ronaldo Nazario's exit as the club's president earlier this month.

The Brazilian legend became the majority owner of the Spanish club in September 2018 and is currently serving as their president. After bottom-half finishes in the first two seasons under his ownership, Valladolid were eliminated from La Liga in the 2020-21 season.

They were promoted back to Spain's first division the following season but went back down again immediately. They are currently 10th in the Segunda division with 10 points from seven league matches.

Before their 1-1 league draw against Elche at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on 11 September, many fans protested against Ronaldo's ownership. A banner read "Five years of lies, on the brink of the abyss" while other posters asked for the former Inter Milan star's exit (h/t Sambafoot.com).

They have won their last two league games, both by a 1-0 margin.