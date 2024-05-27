Brazil manager says it’ll be a ‘big surprise’ if Real Madrid superstar fails to win 2024 Ballon d’Or

Brazil manager Dorival Jr. feels it would be a 'very big surprise' if Real Madrid and Selecao superstar Vinicius Jr. does not lift the 2024 Ballon d'Or title. He made the observation at a charity match held at Rio de Janeiro's famed Maracana Stadium to raise money for the victims of the recent floods in Brazil.

Dorival praised Vinicius's consistency and stellar performances, claiming that no player at the European Championships or Copa America had a better season than the Real Madrid forward.

“The campaign he had during this period is the one that is going to shorten that path. Of all the players involved in the two competitions [Euros and Copa America], no one had a more balanced year than Vini Jr. For all that he has already accomplished throughout this period, it will be a very big surprise if Vini Jr. does not win the Ballon d’Or after everything he has done this season," he said.

Vinicius has been exceptionally impressive this season for Real Madrid. Although he missed 13 games due to a few thigh and hamstring injuries, the Brazilian has still contributed massively to Real's La Liga title and Champions League final run.

The 23-year-old has racked up 23 goals and 11 assists in 38 games across all competitions so far. His most notable performance was the hat-trick against bitter rivals Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final, which helped his side win 4-1 and lift the title.

Vinicius also bagged a crucial brace against German giants Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of Real's Champions League semifinaltie. With such clutch performances under his belt, he will surely be one of the favorites for the 2024 Ballon d'Or title.

Real Madrid fans push Vinicius Jr.'s Ballon d'Or campaign in La Liga game vs Real Betis

Real Madrid hosted Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu in the last game of their victorious 2023-24 La Liga campaign on Sunday, May 26. The home fans used the opportunity to further their push for star forward Vinicius Jr. to be named the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

The game ended in a 0-0 stalemate with Vinicius playing the full 90 minutes. The focal point of the evening was midfielder Toni Kroos, who was playing his last La Liga game for Real Madrid, having announced his retirement at the end of the season.

However, the crowd still let Vinicius feel their love and support as they pushed for his Ballon d'Or victory. Los Blancos supporters were heard chanting:

"Vinicius, Balon de Oro!" (translating to "Vinicius, Ballon d'Or!")

Real Madrid have the opportunity to lift their 15th Champions League title if they beat German giants Borussia Dortmund in the final on Saturday, June 1. If they do so, Vinicius could become the frontrunner in the race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or title.