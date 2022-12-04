Brazil manager Tite breaks silence on Gabriel Jesus' injury ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against South Korea

Brazil manager Tite has given an update on Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus' injury ahead of Selecao's Round of 16 clash against South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Gunners striker has been ruled out of the remainder of the FIFA World Cup after sustaining an injury during Brazil's 1-0 loss against Cameroon.

The injury is believed to be quite a serious one as he could be out until at least March, which would be a major blow to Arsenal's title hopes.

Brazil manager Tite has opened up on Jesus' injury situation, claiming that he feels sorry for the Arsenal attacker.

However, he has shrugged off suggestions that the striker was carrying an injury from the Premier League and was still risked by Selecao.

The Brazil boss has also claimed that senior players Neymar and Marquinhos spoke with both Jesus and Alex Telles, who has also been ruled out of the World Cup. Tite said, as quoted by Eric Njiru:

“We’d never risk a player for a win. Arsenal has a great medical department. We do too. We are very sorry for Gabriel Jesus. Yesterday Neymar and Marquinhos spoke to Gabriel and Telles.”

Gabriel Jesus @gabrieljesus9



Obrigado a todos que mandaram mensagens de apoio e carinho. 🏾 🏾



#gratidão

#propósito Se existisse uma linha do tempo e eu pudesse te ver e te falar alguma coisa, eu diria “Gabriel, você é um vencedor”.Obrigado a todos que mandaram mensagens de apoio e carinho. Se existisse uma linha do tempo e eu pudesse te ver e te falar alguma coisa, eu diria “Gabriel, você é um vencedor”.Obrigado a todos que mandaram mensagens de apoio e carinho. 🙌🏾🙏🏾#gratidão #propósito https://t.co/bciNRGzYnB

Jesus started in Brazil's 1-0 defeat by Cameroon in the FIFA World Cup on Friday after two substitute appearances in the wins over Serbia and Switzerland.

The former Manchester City forward was replaced in the second half after struggling to make an impact on the game.

The attacker is set to fly back to the UK to be evaluated by Arsenal doctors after leaving Brazil's World Cup camp.

It has been reported that Jesus will be sidelined for at least the next three months if he requires surgery. It would be a catastrophic blow to Arsenal if Jesus is ruled out of action for three months.

The Brazil international has been a livewire for Mikel Arteta's side since his £45 million move from Manchester City in the summer.

He has been a key reason behind Arsenal's blistering start to the season as they topped the Premier League table ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Jesus has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 games across competitions for the Gunners so far this campaign.

Philippe Coutinho has reacted to Brazil star Gabriel Jesus' being ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Philippe Coutinho has hailed his Brazil compatriot Gabriel Jesus after the striker was ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to injury.

The Aston Villa midfielder, who was not called up by Tite in his 26-man Brazil squad for the World Cup, commented on Jesus' Instagram post. He wrote:

"You are a phenomenon brother (heart emoji) Your fan (clapping emoji)"

101 Great Goals @101greatgoals



[ @sportv] #FIFAWorldCup #AFC Gabriel Jesus is expected to be out for three months due to a potential requirement for surgery on his knee. Gabriel Jesus is expected to be out for three months due to a potential requirement for surgery on his knee.[📰 @sportv] #FIFAWorldCup #AFC https://t.co/Uw4NJTrXzk

Brazil will take on South Korea on Monday (December 5) in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They will be up against either Croatia or Japan in the quarter-finals if they can beat Paulo Bento's side.

