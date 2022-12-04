"You are a phenomenon" - Aston Villa star Coutinho comments on Instagram after announcement regarding Arsenal player

Aston Villa star Philippe Coutinho has hailed his Brazil compatriot and Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus after the striker was ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to injury.

Jesus made his first start for the Canaries in Qatar against Cameroon in their final Group G game, but it ended in disappointment, as the Selecao were beaten 1-0 in stoppage time.

Although Brazil were already through to the Round of 16, they suffered another injury blow, as Jesus sustained a knock to his knee. BBC Sport later reported that he will play no further part in their campaign.

With Neymar also currently sidelined, Jesus' injury is a huge blow to Tite's side, who are aiming for their sixth FIFA World Cup title.

Jesus took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support, and his post got a response from his Brazil teammate, Coutinho, who wasn't called up to Qatar. The Aston Villa man left words of encouragement for the beleaguered striker as he wrote:

"You are a phenomenon brother (heart emoji) Your fan (clapping emoji)"

Also, Alex Telles was another casualty in the Cameroon defeat, as he sustained a knee injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of Brazil's World Cup campaign.

The Selecao play South Korea on Monday (December 5) for a place in the quarterfinals.

Arsenal sweating over Jesus injury

Gabriel Jesus' injury is not just a blow to Brazil but also for Arsenal, who resume their 2022-23 campaign later this month.

Jesus was exceptional for them in the first half of the season, scoring five goals and making six assists in 14 top-flight games. With the Gunners set to host West Ham United on December 26 in their first game post the World Cup, the striker is in a race against time to be fit.

There are reports that Jesus could be out for three months, and if that's indeed to be the case, it would be a huge loss for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side are leading the Premier League race by points, having garnered 37 points in 14 games in a blistering start to their season. Without Jesus, the Gunners will have their task cut out and forced to look for replacements in the upcoming winter transfer window.

