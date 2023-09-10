Brazil national team coach backs Barcelona star to become 'one of the top players in the world'

Brazi boss Ramon Menezes has backed Vitor Roque to be a success at Barcelona. Barca have agreed on a close to €61 million deal, including variables, for Roque in the summer.

The striker will join the club in 2024. Roque is one of the most highly touted prospects in Brazilian football. Speaking about the youngster, Menezes told Diario AS:

“I see Vitor Roque becoming one of the top players in the world. We have high hopes for him and placed a lot of trust in him. He’s never lost what’s best about him, hunger, appetite and always wanting more and more.”

Roque has been performing at a very high level for his current club Athletico Paranense. He has scored 20 goals and provided eight assists in 41 games for the Brazilian club so far.

Barcelona fans are excited about the arrival of the youngster, as the consensus belief is that Roque could eventually succeed Robert Lewandowski, who has signs of regression this season. Roque might even feature alongside the Pole in Barca's attack when he arrives next year before taking over from Lewandowski.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta's advisor slams Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele completed a €50.4 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this summer as the Frenchman made his return to Ligue 1.

Barca president Joan Laporta's advisor Enric Masip, though, has launched a scathing attack on Dembele for forcing a move away from the club. Speaking on the same, Masip said (via Barca Universal):

“I like good players, but I prefer committed players. He has already demonstrated his lack of commitment when he did not renew. I prefer a player who gives me a 7/10 or an 8/10 performance to one who gives me a 10/10 and two days later goes to another team to earn more."

Maspi added:

“It’s very easy to kiss the crest when you score a goal or sell smoke on social media.

"It’s legitimate to want to earn more, but when you are committed you don’t look at the money, and you don’t say one day one thing and another day another."

Maspi continued that he would rather have players who're committed to the club:

“I’d rather play a kid from La Masia or with Raphinha, who gives his all in every training session, than someone who gives you a performance of 9/10 and a 3/10 the next day.”

Dembele had an injury-plagued stay at Barcelona. The Frenchman made 185 appearances for the club, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists across competitions since arriving in 2017.