"Brazil has Neymar, Argentina has Messi" - Cristiano Ronaldo has the ability to decide any game and it is only natural for Portugal teammates to look for him, says Manchester City star 

Manchester City star midfielder Bernardo Silva has said that it is natural for the Portugal team to play for Cristiano Ronaldo as he has the ability to decide games by himself.

The 28-year-old Portuguese likened Ronaldo's ability to that of Brazil's Neymar, Argentina's Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe of France, adding that these players have the unique qualities of deciding the fate of the game in a few minutes.

In an interview with FIFA ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, Silva discussed Portugal's preparations and emphasized the importance of having someone as big as Ronaldo in the same dressing room. Quizzed if Portugal sometimes play for Ronaldo to get a breakthrough, Silva said via A BOLA (Portuguese website):

"The reality is that, when we have a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, it is natural that, sometimes, we play for him, because he can win the game in the final minutes", said the Portuguese international, in an interview with FIFA.''

He also stressed that teams depending upon their biggest superstars to turn up at crucial moments is natural and that's what makes players like Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe stand out from the rest. He added:

''The same happens in other countries. It is natural, for example, that France always look to Mbappé, because he can decide a match at any time. Brazil has Neymar, Argentina has Messi.”

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has lately been criticized for not being a team man, destabilizing the team's balance by demanding too many balls inside the box and not converting chances into actual goals.

Ronaldo has been going through a rough patch this season, scoring only three goals and providing two assists in 16 appearances for Manchester United. However, the 37-year-old Portuguese striker has the backing of his entire team, including Man City star Bernardo Silva, to lead the national team in the World Cup.

Portugal football President Fernando Gomes praises Cristiano Ronaldo for his contribution to the national team's success in the last decade

Portuguese football president Fernando Gomes has lauded Ronaldo for his constant efforts and contributions to Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph and the UEFA Nations League victory. He believes that the 37-year-old will still be their main man in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Talking to Spanish outlet MARCA about Cristiano Ronaldo and his importance in the Portugal team's setup for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Gomes said via A BOLA:

''Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo is talking about Portugal. It must be remembered that his journey, like that of many other players, in the national team is memorable. We should all feel privileged to be living in a time when our national team has so much talent together, with Ronaldo at its head, and the result is what we know.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has played a very important role in Portugal's success in different tournaments since he started playing consistently for his national team. Portugal has made it to all five World Cup appearances since Ronaldo joined the national team.

