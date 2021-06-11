[Watch] Brazil's Olympic team (U23) crush Serbia U23 3-0

Brazil's Under-23 team delivered a statement victory against Serbia Under-23 on the road as the holders prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Selecao Olimpico had suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde last weekend. But the young guns came roaring back, comprehensively outplaying Serbia's Under-23 team 3-0.

A thumping victory was achieved thanks to a brace from star striker Pedro and a sensational volley from left-back Guilherme Arana. With this, Andre Jardine's men put to rest any lingering doubts about the side's preparedness ahead of the final squad announcement for the upcoming Olympics. The official date for the announcement of the final squad that will make the trip to Tokyo is set for June 17th.

BOA VITÓRIA! #SeleçãoOlímpica termina preparação para os Jogos Olímpicos com um 3 a 0 sobre a Sérvia. Os gols foram marcados por Pedro (2) e Arana.



Agora vamos em busca do ouro! 🏅



🇧🇷 3x0 🇷🇸 | #BRAxSER



Foto: Ricardo Nogueira / CBF pic.twitter.com/lWXBatwoak — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 8, 2021

Jardine made multiple changes to the starting lineup after the defeat against Cape Verde. Gremio's Brenno replaced Bragatino's Cleiton in goal, Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli came in place of Ajax's Antony and Zenit Saint Petersburg's Malcom got the nod ahead of Real Madrid's Rodrygo.

The two wing backs combined to put Brazil ahead, with Palmeiras right-back Gabriel Menino finding his counterpart Arana on the edge of the box with a delicious cross. Arana rushed in and unleashed a fierce left foot volley that crashed into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.

Star striker Pedro then stepped up to the plate to put the game beyond Serbia. The 23-year-old Flamengo starlet latched onto a wonderful through ball from Malcom and tiptoed around the goalkeeper to put Brazil 2-0 ahead.

The third and final goal was another well taken one. After a blistering run down the left flank, Guilherme Arana put in a lovely cutback across the Serbian goal. Pedro showcased his nimble feet despite his 6 foot 1 build, dexterously turning the ball in via a delightful backheel.

ESTAMOS CHEGANDO, JAPÃO! Com direito a pinturas de Guilherme Arana e Pedro, a #SeleçãoOlímpica venceu a Sérvia por 3 x 0, em Belgrado, no seu último desafio antes da convocação para os Jogos Olímpicos de Tóquio 🇯🇵 Confira os gols da vitória!



🎥: Jo Marconne pic.twitter.com/PnBfb3UL48 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 8, 2021

Brazil seem to have found a winning combination ahead of the Olympics. With a host of promising young talent, Brazil's Under-23 team look well-set to defend their Olympic gold at this year's games.

Brazil's history in Olympic football

The 5-time World champions clinched their first ever Olympic gold in football at the 2016 Rio Olympics. A side that boasted the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Renato Augusto beat Germany in the final after a tense penalty shootout.

Brazil are placed in a tough group D for the Summer Olympic football tournament, alongside heavyweights Germany, African giants Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia. Olympic football tournaments have given opportunities for great breakthrough talent for A Selacao in the recent past, with Neymar coming through in 2012 and Gabriel Jesus making his mark in 2016.

