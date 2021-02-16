Brazil and Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos reveals he was 'very close' to joining Chelsea in 2007

Legendary Brazilian defender Roberto Carlos recently revealed that he came very close to joining Chelsea in the summer of 2007, following his 11-year stint with Real Madrid.

The Brazilian claimed he was 'very close' to signing for the Blues, but decided to sign for Fenerbache due to a legal issue. Carlos even claimed he had agreed to terms following a meeting with Chelsea owner Roman Abrahamovich in Paris.

"I had two proposals, Fenerbahce and Chelsea. Chelsea didn't work out so I signed for Fenerbahce," Carlos said. "But, with Chelsea, it got very close."

"It was literally agreed and I just had to go there and sign the contract. It was just a week before I signed for Fenerbahce and I had been to Paris to meet both Roman Abramovich and Peter Kenyon."

Roberto Carlos made 527 appearances for Real Madrid during his time in the Spanish capital, making a remarkable 158 goal contributions, winning four League titles and three Champions League titles.

"I would have done well in the Premier League" - Roberto Carlos on his potential move to Chelsea

Roberto Carlos representing Real Madrid in the 2004 UEFA Champions League

Roberto Carlos claimed the circumstances that collapsed his move to Chelsea happen 'a lot' in football. The Brazilian ended up joining Fenerbache, making 107 appearances for the Turkish giants in his two-year stint with the club.

"Unfortunately, in the final moments something didn't work out just before finalising, which happens a lot in football. There was an issue with the lawyer," Carlos said.

Carlos then went on to claim that he was a '100% sure' that he would have performed well in the Premier League, given his abilities and experience.

"It was all agreed, though, and I am 100 per cent sure I would have done well in the Premier League and it would have suited my characteristics," the Brazilian concluded on his potential move to Stamford Bridge.

As things were to happen, the Blues ended up sacking then manager Jose Mourinho just three months following the summer of 2007, ending what was one of the most successful managerial spells in Premier League history.

One cannot be sure of how much game time the Brazilian would have been given in any case, with former England international Ashley Cole at the peak of his powers operating from the left-side of Chelsea's back four.