Brazil star to require surgery after injuring himself during kite flying

Olympique Lyonnais and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta reportedly injured himself while flying a kite. According to GOAL, surgery will be required to prevent any further repercussions in the future.

The 24-year-old took to social media to confirm that he will be having a minor injury to his finger. Paqueta was quoted as saying the following (via GOAL):

"Remember that children's games also have their consequences. I went to fly a kite today and cut my finger. Everything is fine, but to avoid any problems with movement in the future, tomorrow I will have a minor surgery."

Paqueta's social media post showcasing his injury can be seen below:

Lucas Paquetá @LucasPaqueta97 🪁 Relembrar brincadeiras de criança também tem suas consequencias. Fui soltar pipa hoje e cortei o dedo. Tá tudo bem, mas pra evitar qualquer problema de movimentação no futuro, amanhã farei uma pequena cirurgia. Mas tá tudo bem. Bota no alto e me corta Relembrar brincadeiras de criança também tem suas consequencias. Fui soltar pipa hoje e cortei o dedo. Tá tudo bem, mas pra evitar qualquer problema de movimentação no futuro, amanhã farei uma pequena cirurgia. Mas tá tudo bem. Bota no alto e me corta 😂🪁 https://t.co/mfnwfP5chP

Footballers have had various unusual injuries in the past. According to 90min, FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was forced to play with a bandage after getting stung by a bee back in 2020.

Paqueta, on the other hand, is lucky to have had an injury during the off-season. The midfielder was part of Brazil's squad for their recent fixtures. Paqueta played both the games against South Korea and Japan as he fights to be part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Squad.

Paqueta's form with Lyon during the 2021-22 season shows why the attacking midfielder deserves a place in the World Cup squad. The 24-year-old contributed 11 goals and seven assists from 43 appearances across all competitions.

Thanks to his impressive displays, he has been linked with a number of clubs in the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to The Hard Tackle, Newcastle United are in talks to sign the Brazilian midfielder this summer. Tottenham Hotspur are also rumored to be in the running for the Lyon star, according to BeSoccer.

Brazil will possess one of the strongest squads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil could be a force to reckon with at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. The five-time world champion possesses one of the strongest squads across all nations competing in the tournament.

The Selecao have an incredible attack. The likes of Neymar Jr., Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Jesus, Rodrygo and Raphinha are just some of the names that could make their World Cup squad.

They also have a strong core of midfielders with Fabinho, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes and Paqueta forming the spine of the team.

According to ESPN, the Selecao are the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The South American giants have been drawn alongside Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in the group stage.

