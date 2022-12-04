Brazil superstar Neymar posts 8-word message after Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus is ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Brazil superstar Neymar has sent a message to Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus after he was ruled out of the FIFA World Cup. The forward has a knee issue and is now set to be on the sidelines for over a month.

Brazil suffered a double blow on Saturday after Jesus and Alex Telles were both ruled out of the FIFA World Cup. The two stars picked up their respective injuries in the loss to Cameroon in their final group-stage match.

Neymar took to Instagram to post a message for the duo and wished them strength. On his IG story, the PSG superstar wrote:

"Strength and faith. We will always be together."

Both Telles and Jesus came off in the 1-0 defeat to Cameroon and underwent tests on Saturday. MRI scans showed it was impossible for both to recover in the next month and thus they would end up missing the World Cup even if Brazil make it to the final.

Neymar carrying injury at FIFA World Cup

Neymar picked up an injury in Brazil's first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has missed the last two games. He is yet to recover from the ankle injury.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar is optimistic that the PSG star will be ready for the Round-of-16 clash with South Korea on Tuesday and said:

"Regarding Neymar and Alex Sandro, we think we have time on our hands and there is a possibility. Let's wait what their transition will be - they have still not started to practice with the ball and it's something they will do tomorrow. It will be important to see how they respond to this new style, so depending on that, we will make a call."

He added:

"Danilo has been evolving very positively and today he did intense work with the ball and has adapted functionally very positively. The expectation is tomorrow he will be able to train normally with all players. Let's observe what happens and if everything is OK, we have very high expectations that he will be available for the next match."

