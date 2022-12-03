Brazil team doctor provides injury update on Neymar and talks about his availability for Monday's match against South Korea

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has provided an injury update on Neymar ahead of their Round-of-16 clash with South Korea on Monday, and there's a small possibility that he could be available for selection.

He was taken off with an ankle injury during their opening group match against Serbia and hasn't featured for the Canaries since, missing their games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

There were speculations that Neymar could return for the knockout stages, but the 30-year-old hasn't fully recovered yet. Lasmar revealed that he's facing a race against time to be fit for Monday.

Neymar says he is already 100% recovered from the ankle injury.



Danilo was another casualty in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia while Alex Sandro suffered a hip injury in their win over Switzerland. The Brazilian team doctor gave an update on all these players.

He told reporters (via Reuters):

"Regarding Neymar and Alex Sandro, we think we have time on our hands and there is a possibility," Lasmar told reporters when asked about their availability for Monday's last 16 game.

"Let's wait what their transition will be - they have still not started to practice with the ball and it's something they will do tomorrow. It will be important to see how they respond to this new style, so depending on that, we will make a call."

On Danilo, Lasmar added:

"Danilo has been evolving very positively and today he did intense work with the ball and has adapted functionally very positively. The expectation is tomorrow he will be able to train normally with all players.

"Let's observe what happens and if everything is OK, we have very high expectations that he will be available for the next match."

In their defeat to Cameroon on Friday, Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus also complained of pain and Lasmar said that both players will undergo tests on Monday.

Brazil face South Korea in the last 16 on Monday

Brazil suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Cameroon in their final group fixture on Friday but still progressed into the knockout stages as Group G winners.

The Selecao next face South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday at the Stadium 974 in what could be another potential banana skin.

The Taegeuk Warriors beat Portugal 2-1 in stoppage time to book their place here and could give Tite's squad a serious run for their money too.

Without Neymar, it hasn't been easy for Brazil, with injuries also piling up.

