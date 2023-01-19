Brazilian football federation want Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid legend looks to help with negotiations: Reports 

The Brazilian football federation is reportedly willing to convince Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to join their national team as their new coach. They are also looking to seek help from legend Ronaldo Nazario in the negotiations.

Ancelotti is currently in his second stint as Los Blancos manager. He won the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League trophy with the Madrid giants last season.

Brazil, meanwhile, are currently without a manager. Tite stepped down as the coach after Le Selecao's quarter-final exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The five-time world champions lost to Croatia via penalties in their last eight game.

Esteemed journalist Bruno Andrade has reported that Ancelotti is part of Brazil's shortlist. They were also looking at other high-profile possibilities like Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho.

Le Selecao are hopeful that Real Madrid legend Ronaldo can help them in the negotiations with Ancelotti.

Since the resumption of the season after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, Ancelotti's side have endured a difficult spell. They lost to Villarreal in La Liga and Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Supercup.

The Italian, however, has extensive experience working with players from the current Brazil side. The likes of Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr., and Eder Militao currently play under his tutelage. Carlo Ancelotti also shares a great relationship with former Los Blancos ace Casemiro.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on the club's academy

Carlo Ancelotti - Super Copa de España

Real Madrid's academy has consistently kept producing talented youngsters in recent times. Carlo Ancelotti praised the club's youth setup as he told the media ahead of the Copa del Rey clash against Villareal (via Los Blancos' official website):

"Real Madrid really look after the youth system. There are some young players who are progressing very well and will be important for Real Madrid in the future. Sometimes there are more players coming through and other times less so."

He added:

"The players born in 2004 which we have are very good and they will soon be ready to help the first team. Vinicius Tobías is in the squad and he could contribute with the absence of Carvajal and Lucas".

Ancelotti was further quizzed about his team's recent rough patch and how he hopes to turn things around. The Italian said:

"The key is to not lose confidence in a team that has performed very well up to November. We're competing in very big competitions, in LaLiga, in the Champions League and in 20 days' time we have the Club World Cup. We have fantastic players in our squad and we must continue to believe in them"

They will next face Villarreal away on January 19 in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

