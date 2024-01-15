Brazilian footballer Guilherme Madruga wins 2023 Puskas Award for his incredible overhead kick for Botafogo

Brazilian footballer Guilherme Madruga has been named the winner of the 2023 Puskas Award for his spectacular bicycle kick for Botafogo. Madruga scored the award-winning goal for Botafogo against Novorizontino on January 2, 2023.

A throw into the Novorizontino box resulted in confusion, and a headed clearance fell into Madruga's path, who smashed home a spectacular bicycle kick from well outside the penalty area.

Watch the Puskas winning goal:

Guilherme Madruga, 23, plays as a defensive midfielder. He played 46 matches for Botafogo, scoring two goals and providing three assists, before leaving the club.

Apart from Madruga, Brighton & Hove Albion's Julio Enciso was nominated for the Puskas for his wonder strike against Manchester City in May 2023.

Sporting CP's Nuno Santos was another nominee for his spectacular effort against Boavista last year. Enciso came in second, while Santos finished third in the Puskas 2023 standings.

Checkout Enciso and Santos' goals:

Who is Guilherme Madruga? Know more about the Puskas 2023 winner

Guilherme Madruga, born on November 11, 2023, started his football career at the age of 13 under the influence of his father. His father was an amateur footballer, while his older brother also played at the youth level before ending his career due to a hip injury.

While he wanted to be a handball player, it was football where Madruga's career lied. The youngster made his senior professional debut back in 2019 for Desportivo Brasil.

Madruga came into prominence for his spectacular goal against Novorizontino last season. He was on loan at Botafogo at that point. In October 2024, Botafogo decided to exercise the player's buy-out clause and purchase 60% of his economic rights for the 2024 season.